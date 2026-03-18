Billings reveals Dhoni’s love for Manchester United and his shisha sessions

Dhoni is getting ready to play another IPL season at the age of 44
In the high pressure world of the IPL, where MS Dhoni is one of the most recognisable faces in India, finding a quiet moment is almost impossible. But behind closed doors, the former Chennai Super Kings captain had his own way of switching off and connecting with teammates. Former CSK player Sam Billings recently shared a glimpse into those private moments, revealing how Dhoni created a relaxed space away from the spotlight.
Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast in early 2026, Billings opened up about Dhoni’s unique hotel routine. With fans constantly surrounding him, stepping into public spaces like hotel lounges or bars was not an option. So Dhoni turned his hotel room into a personal retreat where he could unwind in peace.
At the heart of this setup was a man named Khaleel, fondly referred to by Billings as the “Shisha Man”. His role was simple but important. He handled the hookah setup, making sure everything was ready for Dhoni to relax after matches and long training days.
But these sessions were about more than just unwinding. Dhoni used them to bring the team closer. According to Billings, there was always an open door. It did not matter if you were a senior international player or a young rookie just starting out. Everyone was welcome to walk in, sit down and be part of the conversation. It created a comfortable environment where younger players could interact freely with Dhoni without any pressure.
Football often became part of these late night hangouts. With both Dhoni and Billings being fans of Manchester United, they would often sit together in the room, watching matches while sharing the hookah. “He’s one of the few genuinely cool people I’ve ever met,” Billings said, describing how Dhoni would sit back, enjoy the game and chat casually with teammates while Khaleel took care of the setup.
Interestingly, this side of Dhoni is not entirely new. Former players like George Bailey and Irfan Pathan have also spoken about similar moments in the past. These gatherings helped break down barriers within the squad and made it easier for players to bond.
For a man known for his calm mind and sharp decisions on the field, Dhoni’s approach off the field was just as effective. Sometimes, all it took was an open door, good company and a simple setup to bring a team together.
Dhoni is now getting ready for another IPL season, and fans are excited to watch him play even at the age of 44. As Sam Billings mentioned, he has an incredible aura and is genuinely a cool guy. A legend indeed.