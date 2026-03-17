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Kohli over Gayle, Dhoni over Rohit, MI over CSK: Vaughan’s bold IPL GOAT picks

Former England captain picks IPL’s greatest ever batter, captain, team and more

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Back then, CSK skipper MS Dhoni and MI skipper Rohit Sharma posed with the trophy before the IPL final.
Back then, CSK skipper MS Dhoni and MI skipper Rohit Sharma posed with the trophy before the IPL final.
PTI

In an online interview, former England captain Michael Vaughan shared his picks for the greatest figures in the history of the Indian Premier League, naming the players, teams and moments that have defined the tournament over the years.

Kohli the greatest IPL batter

When asked to name the best batter in IPL history, Vaughan admitted the league has produced several extraordinary players. He mentioned the explosive Chris Gayle, widely known as the “Universe Boss”, along with consistent performers like Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. From England, Jos Buttler also earned a mention for his outstanding contributions over the years.

Despite the strong competition, Vaughan ultimately chose Virat Kohli as the greatest IPL batter of all time, pointing to his longevity and consistent excellence in the tournament. Kohli, he said, has been a star for many years and continues to perform at the highest level.

Dhoni edges captaincy debate

When it came to leadership, Vaughan narrowed the debate down to two of the most successful captains in IPL history ,Rohit Sharma of the Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni of the Chennai Super Kings. Both captains have led their sides to multiple IPL titles, but Vaughan ultimately picked Dhoni as the best captain the league has seen.

Dhoni also got Vaughan’s vote as the best wicketkeeper in IPL history. The former India captain’s sharp glovework and leadership have made him one of the most influential figures in the tournament. He also named Quinton de Kock before chosing Dhoni. Easy picking.

Mumbai Indians the best IPL team

For the title of the best IPL team of all time, Vaughan chose the Mumbai Indians, praising the franchise for its consistent success and the excitement it has brought to the league over the years. He had doubts while choosing between CSK and MI, but eventually he picked Mumbai for the wow factor they bring.

Hardik Pandya the top all rounder

Among all-rounders, Vaughan selected Hardik Pandya as the standout player, highlighting his ability to change games with both bat and ball.

Rajasthan Royals’ 2008 triumph the greatest IPL moment

Looking back at the greatest moment in IPL history, Vaughan returned to the tournament’s very first season. He recalled how the Rajasthan Royals, led by the legendary Shane Warne, stunned the cricket world by winning the inaugural IPL in 2008.

With one of the lowest budgets in the competition, Warne assembled a group of underrated players and guided them to the title, creating one of the most memorable stories in the league’s history. However, Shane is no longer with us, but he will be remembered forever.

So these are Michael Vaughan’s picks. You may have your own choices.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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