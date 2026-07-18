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Who's Anniqa Jamal Iqbal, Pakistan’s trailblazing beauty queen set to compete in Miss World 2026

Beauty with a purpose: thalassemia advocacy drives Miss World Pakistan 2026

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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International pageant queen Anniqa Jamal Iqbal
International pageant queen Anniqa Jamal Iqbal

Anniqa Jamal Iqbal has been crowned Miss World Pakistan 2026 and is reportedly set to compete at the Miss World pageant.

According to a press release, Anniqa is a 24-year-old master's student in Accounting & Auditing has previously competed at Miss Earth, Miss Global, Miss Cosmo, Miss Eco International and Miss Aura International. She also won four titles at the Freedom of the World competition in Kosovo.

Outside pageantry, Iqbal's Beauty With a Purpose project focuses on supporting people living with thalassemia.

She volunteers with several charities in Lahore and is known to work with patients requiring long-term medical care.

Iqbal was crowned in Lahore by Dr. Shafaq Akhtar, Miss Pakistan Universal 2022, alongside Attaullah Gujjar, Mr Pakistan World.

Her participation at Miss World also marks a milestone for the Miss Pakistan World Organization, which, after 25 years, will have its first representative competing on the Miss World stage, according to their release.

Miss World contest is one of the world's oldest and most recognisable beauty contests, with contestants from more than 100 countries competing not just on appearance but also on public speaking, social impact projects and cultural representation.

For many winners and contestants, the pageant has served as a springboard into entertainment, philanthropy and public life.

Indian stars ruling Bollywood including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas all used Miss World victories as launchpads to successful Bollywood careers, helping cement the pageant's influence in South Asia.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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PakistanMiss World

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