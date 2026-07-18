Who's Anniqa Jamal Iqbal, Pakistan’s trailblazing beauty queen set to compete in Miss World 2026

Beauty with a purpose: thalassemia advocacy drives Miss World Pakistan 2026
Anniqa Jamal Iqbal has been crowned Miss World Pakistan 2026 and is reportedly set to compete at the Miss World pageant.
According to a press release, Anniqa is a 24-year-old master's student in Accounting & Auditing has previously competed at Miss Earth, Miss Global, Miss Cosmo, Miss Eco International and Miss Aura International. She also won four titles at the Freedom of the World competition in Kosovo.
Outside pageantry, Iqbal's Beauty With a Purpose project focuses on supporting people living with thalassemia.
She volunteers with several charities in Lahore and is known to work with patients requiring long-term medical care.
Iqbal was crowned in Lahore by Dr. Shafaq Akhtar, Miss Pakistan Universal 2022, alongside Attaullah Gujjar, Mr Pakistan World.
Her participation at Miss World also marks a milestone for the Miss Pakistan World Organization, which, after 25 years, will have its first representative competing on the Miss World stage, according to their release.
Miss World contest is one of the world's oldest and most recognisable beauty contests, with contestants from more than 100 countries competing not just on appearance but also on public speaking, social impact projects and cultural representation.
For many winners and contestants, the pageant has served as a springboard into entertainment, philanthropy and public life.
Indian stars ruling Bollywood including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas all used Miss World victories as launchpads to successful Bollywood careers, helping cement the pageant's influence in South Asia.