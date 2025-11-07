GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan-origin Nima Sheikh first cricketer in Scotland to win prestigious scholarship

22-year-old all-rounder describes the achievement as a tremendous honour

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Pakistan-origin Nima Sheikh first cricketer in Scotland to win prestigious scholarship

Dubai: Pakistani-origin Scottish cricketer Nima Sheikh has made history by becoming the first-ever cricketer in Scotland — male or female — to receive the Winning Students 100 Scotland National Sports Scholarship, one of the nation’s most prestigious awards supporting outstanding student-athletes.

In a statement released by Cricket Scotland, the 22-year-old all-rounder described the achievement as a tremendous honour. “It’s an honour to be the first cricketer in Scotland, male or female, to receive this scholarship,” Sheikh said. “This recognition motivates me to keep balancing my academic goals with my passion for cricket.”

The Winning Students programme provides financial assistance and development support to help student-athletes excel academically while competing at an elite level. Supported by sportscotland, the initiative currently benefits over 1,700 student-athletes from universities and colleges across Scotland.

Cricket Scotland hailed Sheikh’s achievement as a significant milestone for the sport, highlighting it as further evidence of cricket’s growing prominence in the Scottish sporting landscape. The organisation noted that the scholarship would enable Sheikh to continue developing her athletic potential while pursuing her degree.

International debut

Currently studying Accountancy and Finance at the University of Glasgow, Sheikh made her international debut for Scotland in 2023 and has since represented the national side in two ODIs and seven T20Is.

This year’s Winning Students cohort includes 105 student-athletes from 31 different sports, each receiving mentorship, performance training, and financial support to pursue excellence both academically and athletically.

Cricket Scotland officials described Sheikh’s recognition as “a proud moment for the sport,” expressing confidence that her success would inspire future generations of cricketers in Scotland — particularly young women from diverse backgrounds.

The announcement has been warmly received across Scotland’s sporting community, with many praising Sheikh’s dedication to maintaining academic excellence alongside international competition.

As Scotland continues to invest in the growth of women’s cricket, Nima Sheikh’s inclusion in the Winning Students scholarship programme marks another important step forward for inclusivity and sporting excellence in the country.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
