Pakistan-UAE bilateral trade remains strong, resilient

What we witnessed instead, was laudable. The UAE transformed the crisis into a strategic advantage where the overall supply chains adapted and emerged as more resilient. Since the UAE redirected trade through alternative ports like Khorfakkan and Fujairah and overland corridors via Oman and other regional countries to bypass high-risk maritime choke points, DP World and AD Ports Group kept their terminals running and also introduced alternative feeder services and real-time digital cargo tracking to maintain market continuity. On our side, some maritime traffic shifted toward Pakistan’s own transshipment terminals as an alternative when the traditional hubs came under strain. None of this happened by accident. It was the result of both governments and the private sector refusing to let maritime disruptions overcome.