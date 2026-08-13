Pakistan Independence Day: Expats call for education and economic strength

Oman Farooq, a Pakistani banker and influencer, said that although he was born and raised in the UAE, Pakistan had always held a special place in her heart. “My roots, my heritage, and my identity are deeply connected to the land of my forefathers,” he added.

For Farooq, Independence Day is a reminder that love for one’s homeland is not determined by where a person is born, but by the pride, respect and connection they carry within.

He described Pakistan as a country of resilience, hope and enormous potential, and said overseas Pakistanis continued to celebrate their culture, values and achievements while wishing for the progress and prosperity of their homeland.

Farooq said he hoped to see Pakistan build a future based on merit, honesty and unity, supported by world-class education, equal opportunities and strong institutions.

“I want future generations to inherit a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous Pakistan that earns admiration across the world,” he added.