Pakistan Independence Day: Expats call for education and economic strength

UAE-based Pakistanis share their hopes for a more prosperous, peaceful, progressive future
Dubai: As Pakistan marks its 79th Independence Day anniversary, Pakistanis living and working in the UAE have renewed their call for greater unity, stronger institutions, quality education and wider opportunities for the country’s young population, while expressing pride in their homeland and confidence in its potential.
For many expatriates, August 14 is more than a national celebration. It is a day to remember the sacrifices and determination that led to the creation of Pakistan, while also reflecting on the responsibilities that come with freedom. From business and finance to hospitality, healthcare and international trade, Pakistanis in the UAE said they hope to see their country build on its human talent, strengthen its economy and emerge as a more peaceful and respected nation.
Iftikhar Hamdani, a hospitality and sustainability leader in UAE, said Independence Day was a moment of “deep pride and gratitude” and a reminder of the sacrifices of the country’s forefathers.
Living and working in the UAE, Hamdani said he carries the spirit of Pakistan with him by representing values of hospitality, hard work and warmth on a global stage.
He said his vision for Pakistan was a country where young people have access to opportunities and quality education, while the economy becomes stronger and more self-reliant.
“I want to see a Pakistan where our youth have access to opportunity and quality education, where our economy stands strong and self-reliant, and where the world sees not just our challenges, but our talent, culture, and unshakeable spirit,” he said.
Mohammed Kalim, a Dubai-based financial consultant, said Pakistan’s future would depend heavily on how effectively it invests in its young population.
Having spent many years in the UAE, Kalim said he had witnessed how vision, discipline and opportunity could transform a nation.
He called for greater emphasis not only on technical skills but also on integrity, critical thinking, collaboration and global competitiveness.
“The future belongs to countries that can innovate, adapt, and build trust,” Kalim said, expressing hope that young Pakistanis would make an even greater impact globally while proudly representing their national values.
Dr Noor Al Sabah, an entrepreneur in Ajman, described Independence Day as a reminder that freedom is not merely a gift but a responsibility.
She said Pakistanis should honour the sacrifices of their forefathers by serving their communities with integrity, compassion and purpose.
Her vision for Pakistan includes greater investment in education and innovation, national unity and equal opportunities.
“I hope for a nation where merit prevails, women and youth are empowered, and every Pakistani feels proud, safe, and hopeful about the future,” she said.
Muhammed Usman Amjad, a Pakistani expatriate in Dubai, said August 14 remained deeply personal after growing up in Pakistan and later moving to Dubai.
He said the day recalled the sacrifice, determination and belief in a better future that shaped the country’s creation.
Pakistan’s greatest strength, he said, was its people and talent, with millions of Pakistanis making their mark across the GCC and around the world.
He believes education, technology and artificial intelligence could help transform that talent into innovation, economic growth and national progress. “Independence should inspire not only pride, but purpose,” he said.
Yasmin Kanwal, a Dubai-based businesswoman, said Independence Day reminded her of the sacrifices, resilience and vision of Pakistan’s founding generation.
As a Pakistani living in the UAE, she said she carries her country’s values with her every day.
She expressed hope for a future built on quality education, innovation, economic growth, justice and unity, with opportunities available to all and talent rewarded.
Kanwal said she wanted to see every Pakistani citizen live with dignity, peace and hope.
Oman Farooq, a Pakistani banker and influencer, said that although he was born and raised in the UAE, Pakistan had always held a special place in her heart. “My roots, my heritage, and my identity are deeply connected to the land of my forefathers,” he added.
For Farooq, Independence Day is a reminder that love for one’s homeland is not determined by where a person is born, but by the pride, respect and connection they carry within.
He described Pakistan as a country of resilience, hope and enormous potential, and said overseas Pakistanis continued to celebrate their culture, values and achievements while wishing for the progress and prosperity of their homeland.
Farooq said he hoped to see Pakistan build a future based on merit, honesty and unity, supported by world-class education, equal opportunities and strong institutions.
“I want future generations to inherit a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous Pakistan that earns admiration across the world,” he added.
Imran Maqbool, a Dubai-based businessman, said Independence Day was a reminder of the sacrifices, faith and determination that led to the creation of Pakistan.
For him, the occasion symbolises unity, resilience and the “limitless potential” of the nation.
Maqbool said he aspired to see Pakistan stand with dignity among nations, driven by justice, integrity and excellence.
He also called for greater confidence among young people and stronger institutions capable of inspiring public trust.
Dr Shafiqur Rehman, a Dubai-based chartered accountant, said his 23 years in the UAE had given him an opportunity to witness how visionary leadership, long-term planning and unity could transform a country.
He said Pakistan could benefit from greater focus on quality education, economic stability, innovation, justice and national unity.
“I dream of a Pakistan where talent is nurtured, opportunities are abundant, and future generations thrive with dignity, peace and prosperity while making a positive impact on the world,” he said.
Mehmood Qureshi, a Pakistani expatriate in Dubai, said Independence Day was an emotional reminder of the sacrifices, struggles and dreams that created Pakistan.
He said the occasion should also strengthen the country’s commitment to peace.
Qureshi highlighted agriculture as a key area requiring greater attention, saying Pakistan’s farmers should be supported through modern technology, better resources and greater recognition.
His vision is of a Pakistan where justice prevails, young people have a bright future and every citizen can live with dignity and hope.
Anum Mazhar, Director of Operations at UAE-based company, said growing up in Dubai had made Pakistan an important part of her identity.
For her, Independence Day is a reminder of the resilience, courage and determination of those who fought for the freedom to shape the country’s future.
Working in international trade, Anum said she hoped Pakistan would continue strengthening global trade relationships, investing in infrastructure and innovation, and creating an environment in which businesses can thrive.
“Pakistan has incredible talent, and I hope to see it become an even stronger economic partner on the global stage,” she said.
Across their diverse professions and experiences, the expatriates shared a common message: Pakistan’s greatest asset remains its people. They said the country’s future depends on turning its young population, talent and resources into sustainable economic growth, while strengthening education, justice, unity and institutions.