Broad Peak avalanche: 7 climbers located by drone, Pakistani mountaineer still missing

K2 teams halt ascents to join high-risk Broad Peak rescue amid uncertain toll
Search and rescue efforts are underway on Pakistan's Broad Peak after ten climbers were caught in an avalanche on July 30. According to the latest update from the Alpine Club of Pakistan, two climbers have been recovered and flown to Skardu by helicopter, while seven more climbers have been spotted via aerial drone footage, though their identities and condition remain unconfirmed. One climber, Pakistani mountaineer Sohail Sakhi, has still not been located.
The drone footage was captured by a team led by Mingma G, whose group has been at the forefront of the search effort. Ground rescue teams are set to resume their search for Sakhi first thing in the morning, focusing on reaching the area where he was last known to be.
Nearby K2 expedition teams have voluntarily cancelled their own climbs to redirect their efforts toward the Broad Peak rescue mission. The response has drawn in multiple governments and institutions: the Government of Pakistan, the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, the Government of Nepal, and the Pakistan Army are all engaged in the operation.
The expedition included five Nepali climbers, an Omani climber, an American climber, Pakistani climber Sohail Sakhi, a Chinese climber identified as Wang, and one other foreign climber. China has said it is working to confirm whether any of its nationals are among those missing, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stating that Beijing is ready to assist its citizens and support Pakistan's rescue efforts.
The expedition was led by Nepal-born mountaineer Nirmal Purja, known as "Nims Dai," a former British Army soldier who climbed all 14 of the world's highest peaks in a record 189 days in 2019 — an achievement featured in the Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible. It was organised by the Pakistan-based travel company Moving Mountains. Among those on the mountain was American climber Mallory Geis, 39, for whom this was a first attempt at an 8,000-metre peak in Pakistan after previous climbs in Nepal.
Broad Peak, at 8,047 metres (26,401 feet), is the world's 12th-highest mountain, situated in Pakistan's Karakoram range, a region known for its frequent avalanches and rapidly shifting weather.
Officials have urged the public not to declare anyone dead until rescuers have physically confirmed their condition. The Alpine Club of Pakistan says this information reflects the latest details available and remains subject to official confirmation, with further updates to follow as they are verified.