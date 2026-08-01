Broad Peak avalanche: 7 climbers located by drone, Pakistani mountaineer still missing

The expedition was led by Nepal-born mountaineer Nirmal Purja, known as "Nims Dai," a former British Army soldier who climbed all 14 of the world's highest peaks in a record 189 days in 2019 — an achievement featured in the Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible. It was organised by the Pakistan-based travel company Moving Mountains. Among those on the mountain was American climber Mallory Geis, 39, for whom this was a first attempt at an 8,000-metre peak in Pakistan after previous climbs in Nepal.