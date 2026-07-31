Award-winning climber inspired generations through record-breaking Himalayan ascents
Muscat: Oman is mourning the death of pioneering mountaineer Nadhira Al Harthy, the first Omani woman to summit Mount Everest, after she was killed in an avalanche on Broad Peak in northern Pakistan, bringing to an end the career of one of the country's most accomplished adventurers.
The Alpine Club of Pakistan said Al Harthy and Nepali climber Pur Bahadur Gurung, known as "Yukta", died after an avalanche struck Broad Peak, the world's 12th-highest mountain at 8,047 metres, on Thursday, Oman News Agency reported.
The incident came as search efforts continued for at least 10 climbers reported missing on the mountain, including renowned Nepali mountaineer Nirmal Purja, according to Reuters.
Al Harthy, who held a master's degree in geography, previously served as director of the Citizenship Department at Oman's Ministry of Education, combining a career in public service with a passion for high-altitude climbing.
Her journey into mountaineering began in 2015 during a work programme on Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro, before a meeting with the late Khalid Al Siyabi, the first Omani to climb Everest, inspired her to pursue the sport seriously.
In 2019, Al Harthy made history by becoming the first Omani woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest after months of preparation, altitude acclimatisation and intensive training.
She later became the first Omani to climb K2, the world's second-highest mountain, and completed several of the Himalayas' most demanding ascents, including Manaslu, Nanga Parbat and Ama Dablam, cementing her reputation as one of the Arab world's leading high-altitude mountaineers.
Speaking after her Everest ascent, Al Harthy said the achievement was not a personal triumph but a national one, expressing pride in raising Oman's flag on the highest point on Earth.
Her expeditions and public appearances inspired many young Omanis, particularly women, to embrace adventure and challenge conventional expectations.
Her achievements earned her widespread recognition, including The Arabian Stories' Changemaker Award in 2024 for her contribution to Oman and her role in inspiring future generations.
Tributes poured in from across the Sultanate and the international climbing community, remembering her as a fearless pioneer whose determination and resilience expanded the horizons of Omani mountaineering.