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Iran says progress in Oman talks on Strait of Hormuz management

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said negotiations were held in Tehran

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AFP
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Iran says progress in Oman talks on Strait of Hormuz management
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Tehran: Iran said on Sunday it had made progress in talks with Oman on management of the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway crucial for oil and gas trade that both countries border.

The latest talks come after the United States resumed attacks on Iran in an effort to end Tehran's control of the strait, following a June memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war that had briefly eased tensions.

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Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said several rounds of negotiations were held in Iranian capital Tehran on Friday and Saturday between Iranian and Omani deputy foreign ministers.

The discussions focused on "common principles and operational mechanisms" for ensuring the safe passage of shipping through the strait while respecting the sovereign rights of the two states, Baqaei said.

He described the talks as "useful" and said progress had been made, adding that "technical and political consultations between the two sides were continuing".

In June, Oman and Iran said they would discuss imposing service fees, a move Washington opposes.

But Muscat also said ships could transit Hormuz via its waters, angering Tehran, which responded with a pattern of escalation. 

Iran said on Saturday that it had not recorded any US attacks after nearly two weeks of strikes.

According to news site Axios, the Pentagon presented US President Donald Trump with a plan for a 14th consecutive night of strikes, but he declined to authorise it in favour of renewed talks.

The report said Trump made the order to hold fire after an Omani delegation arrived in Tehran "for talks on a new arrangement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz".

Responding to a separate question, Baqaei said there had been "no change" in the status of shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

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US-Israel-Iran war

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