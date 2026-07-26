GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Oman bans sale of 'Na! Na! Na! Surprise' baby doll over chemical safety concerns

Consumer watchdog urges public to stop using toy after GCC rapid alert

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
In a consumer warning issued on Sunday, the ministry urged the public to stop using the toy immediately, saying it contains chemical compounds that may pose a risk to children's health and safety.
In a consumer warning issued on Sunday, the ministry urged the public to stop using the toy immediately, saying it contains chemical compounds that may pose a risk to children's health and safety.
Supplied

Dubai: Oman's Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion has banned the sale and circulation of the "Na! Na! Na! Surprise" interactive baby doll after identifying potential health risks linked to its chemical composition.

In a consumer warning issued on Sunday, the ministry urged the public to stop using the toy immediately, saying it contains chemical compounds that may pose a risk to children's health and safety.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The affected product is the "Na! Na! Na! Surprise" interactive baby doll, Model No. 3435, Serial No. 6991205071633, manufactured in China.

The ministry said the warning followed Notification No. AJN-35 received through the GCC Ajel System, the Gulf Cooperation Council's rapid alert mechanism for unsafe consumer products.

It urged consumers to refrain from using the product and to follow official safety advisories regarding recalled or prohibited consumer goods.

Oman issues new corporate tax deduction rules, mandates THEQA login for tax portal
Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Oman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

One long-term study found dancing was among the leisure activities most strongly linked to reduced dementia risk.

5 minutes of dancing a day may boost your brain: study

3m read
Abu Dhabi Police warn over summer tyre blowout risk

Abu Dhabi Police warn over summer tyre blowout risk

2m read
Family’s deaths after Salalah trip spark grief across Oman’s education community

Teacher, three children die in Oman crash

2m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

Oman weighs social media ban for children under 16

1m read