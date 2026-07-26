Consumer watchdog urges public to stop using toy after GCC rapid alert
Dubai: Oman's Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion has banned the sale and circulation of the "Na! Na! Na! Surprise" interactive baby doll after identifying potential health risks linked to its chemical composition.
In a consumer warning issued on Sunday, the ministry urged the public to stop using the toy immediately, saying it contains chemical compounds that may pose a risk to children's health and safety.
The affected product is the "Na! Na! Na! Surprise" interactive baby doll, Model No. 3435, Serial No. 6991205071633, manufactured in China.
The ministry said the warning followed Notification No. AJN-35 received through the GCC Ajel System, the Gulf Cooperation Council's rapid alert mechanism for unsafe consumer products.
It urged consumers to refrain from using the product and to follow official safety advisories regarding recalled or prohibited consumer goods.
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