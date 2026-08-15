Dubai Customs linked the shipments to one importer after analysing risk indicators
Dubai: Dubai Customs has foiled an attempt to export more than 70 million illicit cigarettes to a European country after detecting nine shipments across three air cargo facilities.
The shipments were linked to a single importer through risk indicator analysis and a review of shipment data, allowing inspection teams to identify a common pattern before the consignments left the UAE.
The operation uncovered 360,500 cartons of cigarettes, containing nearly seven tonnes of tobacco.
The cigarettes had been concealed inside shipments declared as “clothing”, according to Dubai Customs.
Customs teams analysed risk indicators and reviewed shipment information to identify links between the consignments.
The nine shipments, processed across three air cargo facilities, were ultimately traced to the same importer.
Dubai Customs said the operation demonstrated the effectiveness of its targeting system in connecting information and identifying potential smuggling attempts before shipments complete their journey.
Figures from Dubai’s air cargo centres show 182 seizures recorded over a three-month period.
Of these, 21 were customs seizures, while 161 were security-related seizures.
The latest operation highlights the role of data analysis and risk-based targeting in strengthening inspections and preventing illicit goods from being exported through Dubai’s air cargo network.