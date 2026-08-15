The shipments were linked to a single importer through risk indicator analysis and a review of shipment data, allowing inspection teams to identify a common pattern before the consignments left the UAE.

Dubai: Dubai Customs has foiled an attempt to export more than 70 million illicit cigarettes to a European country after detecting nine shipments across three air cargo facilities.

Dubai Customs said the operation demonstrated the effectiveness of its targeting system in connecting information and identifying potential smuggling attempts before shipments complete their journey.

The latest operation highlights the role of data analysis and risk-based targeting in strengthening inspections and preventing illicit goods from being exported through Dubai’s air cargo network.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

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