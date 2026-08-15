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Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 70 million illicit cigarettes to Europe

Dubai Customs linked the shipments to one importer after analysing risk indicators

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Customs teams analysed risk indicators and reviewed shipment information to identify links between the consignments.
Customs teams analysed risk indicators and reviewed shipment information to identify links between the consignments.
X / @DubaiCustoms

Dubai: Dubai Customs has foiled an attempt to export more than 70 million illicit cigarettes to a European country after detecting nine shipments across three air cargo facilities.

The shipments were linked to a single importer through risk indicator analysis and a review of shipment data, allowing inspection teams to identify a common pattern before the consignments left the UAE.

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Cigarettes concealed as ‘clothing’

The operation uncovered 360,500 cartons of cigarettes, containing nearly seven tonnes of tobacco.

The cigarettes had been concealed inside shipments declared as “clothing”, according to Dubai Customs.

Nine shipments linked to one importer

Customs teams analysed risk indicators and reviewed shipment information to identify links between the consignments.

The nine shipments, processed across three air cargo facilities, were ultimately traced to the same importer.

Dubai Customs said the operation demonstrated the effectiveness of its targeting system in connecting information and identifying potential smuggling attempts before shipments complete their journey.

182 seizures recorded in three months

Figures from Dubai’s air cargo centres show 182 seizures recorded over a three-month period.

Of these, 21 were customs seizures, while 161 were security-related seizures.

The latest operation highlights the role of data analysis and risk-based targeting in strengthening inspections and preventing illicit goods from being exported through Dubai’s air cargo network.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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