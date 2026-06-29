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Etihad Cargo launches airline-led training hub for air cargo industry

New platform offers certified courses, masterclasses and AI-led learning

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Etihad Cargo launches airline-led training hub for air cargo industry

Dubai: Etihad Cargo has launched the Excellence Hub, an airline-led training community for the global air cargo industry.

The cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways said the platform will provide specialised courses, accredited certifications, podcasts, masterclasses and executive education programmes for cargo professionals, partners, customers and students.

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Etihad Cargo said the hub is the air cargo industry’s first logistics training academy developed by an airline.

Focus on standards

The Excellence Hub is designed to standardise training across Etihad Cargo’s global partner network and strengthen operational, safety and compliance standards.

The platform will cover Etihad Cargo operating standards, product and service frameworks, safety and compliance modules aligned with international regulations, and certified industry programmes developed with accredited institutions.

“As the first logistics training academy established by an airline, it represents a significant step forward in how we approach knowledge, capability, and service quality across our global network," said Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer at Etihad Airways. "By bringing together operational expertise, industry knowledge, and accredited learning pathways in one platform, the Excellence Hub will help raise capability standards across the global air cargo ecosystem.”

Courses, badges and AI learning

The platform includes foundation courses, podcasts, masterclasses and executive education programmes, including a miniMBA. Users will receive accredited certifications after completing each learning path.

Etihad Cargo has also added gamification features, including a points-based leaderboard and LinkedIn badges, to encourage participation and track progress.

The hub uses AI-enabled learning to provide personalised feedback and real-time analytics. Its mobile-first design allows users to access training from different locations.

Complimentary access will be offered to university students, giving future aviation and logistics talent a route into a global air cargo learning community.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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