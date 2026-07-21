A second weekly freighter will add capacity between France, Abu Dhabi and key markets
Dubai: More medicines, fresh food, horses and museum pieces will be able to move between France, Abu Dhabi and international markets after Etihad Cargo added a second weekly freighter service to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.
The additional flight will give businesses more capacity and flexibility when transporting specialised and high-value cargo between France and markets across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
Paris is already an important point in Etihad Cargo’s network, handling pharmaceuticals through its PharmaLife service, perishables through FreshForward, horses through SkyStables and cultural items through FlyCulture.
The cultural logistics service supports the movement of artwork and other valuable pieces for museums and institutions in Abu Dhabi and other markets.
Etihad Cargo said the second weekly service was introduced in response to growing customer demand across several cargo segments.
The new service strengthens the connection between France and Etihad Cargo’s Abu Dhabi hub, which provides onward access to markets across the airline’s wider network.
Businesses moving goods that require careful handling, temperature control or tighter delivery schedules will have another weekly option on the Paris route.
Etihad Cargo transported more than 26,000 tonnes of freight to and from Paris during 2025, highlighting the scale of trade moving through the route.
The carrier has supported French trade through Abu Dhabi for more than 20 years, connecting companies in France with customers and suppliers in other parts of the world.
Its French network now includes two weekly freighter services to Charles de Gaulle Airport and three daily passenger flights to Paris, which also carry cargo in their aircraft holds.
A seasonal passenger service to Nice provides further capacity during parts of the year.
The Paris addition forms part of Etihad Cargo’s wider investment in its European operations.
Greater frequency gives exporters and importers more choice when planning shipments and reduces their dependence on a single weekly freighter departure.
The service will also support the movement of goods through Abu Dhabi to markets where direct cargo connections from France may be limited.
Etihad Cargo said the expansion would help customers manage supply chains while providing the specialised transport needed for pharmaceuticals, perishables, animals and cultural items.