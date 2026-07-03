Airline now flies up to three times daily between Abu Dhabi and Paris
Dubai: Etihad Airways is marking 20 years of flying to France, two decades after launching its first service between Abu Dhabi and Paris in June 2006.
The route started with six flights a week when Etihad was still a young airline, operating a fleet of 17 aircraft to around 34 destinations. Today, the airline connects Abu Dhabi and Paris with up to three daily flights, while its wider French network includes seasonal summer services to Nice on the French Riviera.
Etihad now operates a fleet of 124 aircraft to 118 destinations across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia, the Americas and Australia.
The airline said its France operations have grown in step with Abu Dhabi’s rising profile as a destination and transit hub, with more travellers using Etihad to reach the UAE capital and connect onwards through its global network.
The milestone lands during a renewed growth phase for Etihad, which is operating ahead of the capacity it flew a year ago.
The airline continues to expand across Europe through new routes, additional frequencies and codeshare partnerships, giving travellers in France more options to reach Abu Dhabi and connect to destinations across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.
Etihad is also preparing for longer-term expansion, with plans to grow its fleet to around 250 aircraft and double the size of the airline.
The growth would give the carrier more room to add destinations, increase frequencies and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position in long-haul travel markets, including France.