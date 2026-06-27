UAE–Bangladesh travel: Etihad launches Dhaka route with sold-out inaugural flight

Etihad launches Dhaka route to boost UAE–Bangladesh travel and trade links
Etihad Airways has launched its inaugural flight to Dhaka, operating a sold-out Boeing 777 service from Abu Dhabi on 26 June, marking a key expansion in its South Asia network.
The new route is designed to strengthen trade and cargo connectivity between the UAE and Bangladesh while meeting sustained demand for passenger travel and logistics across the corridor.
Flight EY382 departed Abu Dhabi at 22:00 on June 26 and arrived the following morning at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
The service will operate four times weekly using a Boeing 777 aircraft, offering 28 lie-flat Business class seats and 374 Economy seats, along with significant belly-hold cargo capacity.
Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said the fully booked first flight reflects the strength of ties between the two countries.
He said demand remains strong across both passenger and cargo segments, highlighting the importance of the route for the large Bangladeshi community in the UAE and for diaspora travel across the GCC, North America and the UK via Abu Dhabi.
Beyond passenger traffic, the widebody service is expected to support Bangladesh’s key garment and textile industry by improving cargo access to global markets.
Etihad said the new capacity will provide exporters with more reliable links to the Middle East, Europe and North America, positioning Abu Dhabi as a strategic transit hub between South Asia and its wider international network.
EY382: Abu Dhabi (AUH) → Dhaka (DAC)
Departure: 22:00 | Arrival: 04:50
Days: Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat
Aircraft: B777
EY383: Dhaka (DAC) → Abu Dhabi (AUH)
Departure: 21:35 | Arrival: 00:45+1
Days: Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun
Aircraft: B777
Passengers travelling through Abu Dhabi can also benefit from Etihad’s stopover programme, allowing them to explore the UAE capital between connections.
Visitors can access cultural landmarks such as Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum, alongside beaches, dining destinations and waterfront attractions.
With Dhaka now added, Etihad continues to expand its footprint across South Asia, strengthening air links that connect regional communities and industries to global markets via Abu Dhabi.
Flights are now available for booking through etihad.com.