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Hans Zimmer to perform live in Abu Dhabi: Dates, tickets and all you need to know

Tickets are now available on Platinumlist

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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The Abu Dhabi stop is part of the 23rd edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival, reinforcing the emirate’s growing reputation as a destination for world-class cultural and live entertainment events.
The Abu Dhabi stop is part of the 23rd edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival, reinforcing the emirate’s growing reputation as a destination for world-class cultural and live entertainment events.
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Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Hans Zimmer is bringing his acclaimed live concert experience to Abu Dhabi as part of the 23rd edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival.

Zimmer will perform at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on November 13, 2026, as part of his global ‘The Next Level’ tour.

The show will feature the legendary composer alongside his 19-piece band, bringing to life some of cinema’s most iconic scores in a large-scale arena production. The performance promises a blend of orchestral arrangements, electronic soundscapes, immersive lighting, and cutting-edge stage design.

Best known for his unforgettable music for films including The Lion King, Gladiator, Inception, Interstellar, The Dark Knight trilogy, Dune, and Pirates of the Caribbean, Zimmer has won multiple Academy Awards and Grammy Awards throughout his career.

The Abu Dhabi stop is part of the 23rd edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival, reinforcing the emirate’s growing reputation as a destination for world-class cultural and live entertainment events.

Tickets for the concert are now on sale via Etihad Arena.

Event details:

* What: Hans Zimmer Live – The Next Level Tour

* Date: November 13, 2026

* Venue: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

* Tickets: Available now through Platinumlist

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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