Hans Zimmer to perform live in Abu Dhabi: Dates, tickets and all you need to know

Tickets are now available on Platinumlist
Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Hans Zimmer is bringing his acclaimed live concert experience to Abu Dhabi as part of the 23rd edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival.
Zimmer will perform at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on November 13, 2026, as part of his global ‘The Next Level’ tour.
The show will feature the legendary composer alongside his 19-piece band, bringing to life some of cinema’s most iconic scores in a large-scale arena production. The performance promises a blend of orchestral arrangements, electronic soundscapes, immersive lighting, and cutting-edge stage design.
Best known for his unforgettable music for films including The Lion King, Gladiator, Inception, Interstellar, The Dark Knight trilogy, Dune, and Pirates of the Caribbean, Zimmer has won multiple Academy Awards and Grammy Awards throughout his career.
The Abu Dhabi stop is part of the 23rd edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival, reinforcing the emirate’s growing reputation as a destination for world-class cultural and live entertainment events.
Tickets for the concert are now on sale via Etihad Arena.
Event details:
* What: Hans Zimmer Live – The Next Level Tour
* Date: November 13, 2026
* Venue: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
* Tickets: Available now through Platinumlist