Hans Zimmer is bringing the soundtracks of some of cinema’s biggest moments to Abu Dhabi. The Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer will take over Yas Island with his 19-piece band for a spectacular live show featuring music from films including The Lion King, Gladiator, Inception, Interstellar, The Dark Knight trilogy and Dune. The Abu Dhabi concert is part of Zimmer’s global The Next Level tour and the 23rd Abu Dhabi Festival. Here’s everything you need to know about the concert, including when and where to see it and how to get tickets.