The UAE's event calendar is heating up—secure your tickets now
Your UAE social calendar is about to get very busy. From Christina Aguilera bringing her powerhouse vocals to Abu Dhabi to Lucky Ali returning to the stage and Comic Con welcoming One Piece star Mackenyu, there is plenty to look forward to. Add comedy festivals, blockbuster concerts and pop culture extravaganzas to the mix, and you have a packed line-up of Dubai and Abu Dhabi events worth booking now.
Looking for something beyond the usual arena concert? Indie Soulfest promises a more intimate musical experience inspired by the spirit of traditional mehfils and baithaks.
This year's line-up pairs Bismil's deeply emotional songwriting with Indian Ocean's signature blend of folk, classical, jazz and rock. Expect an evening filled with meaningful lyrics, rich instrumentation and music designed to linger long after the final note.
When: July 26, 2026. Doors open 7pm; show starts 8pm.
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.
Can't decide what genre you're in the mood for? The Medley Show brings together multiple performers for an evening packed with live music and high-energy entertainment.
The line-up features Shamma Hamdan, Mohamed Al Shehi, Alaa Al Hendi, Daffy and DJ Al Mureb, promising a lively mix of performances that should keep the crowd on its feet throughout the night.
When: July 31, 2026. Doors open 7.30pm; show starts 8.30pm.
Where: Dubai World Trade Centre, Exhibition Hall 8.
Three celebrated names. One spectacular concert.
Thaalam Beats celebrates the diversity of South Indian music, bringing together playback favourite Benny Dayal, legendary singer Usha Uthup and Thaikkudam Bridge. From Malayalam and Tamil classics to contemporary hits and folk-inspired fusion, expect a vibrant celebration of rhythm, culture and nostalgia.
When: August 15, 2026, 8pm.
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.
There are few songs as instantly recognisable as O Sanam, and Lucky Ali's soulful voice continues to resonate across generations.
The singer returns to Dubai for what promises to be an emotional evening featuring beloved tracks such as Safarnama, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and many more. Whether you've been listening since the 1990s or discovered his music more recently, this concert is likely to become one of the season's standout events.
When: August 16, 2026, 8pm.
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.
Fans of '90s and early 2000s pop-rock are in for a treat as The Corrs make their UAE return for one night only.
Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim Corr will bring their trademark harmonies and Celtic-inspired sound to Yas Island, performing timeless favourites including Breathless, Runaway, What Can I Do and Dreams. Following sold-out tours around the world, the family band promises an evening full of nostalgia and polished live musicianship.
When: September 27, 2026.
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi is getting ready to laugh its way through autumn. The third edition of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season is bringing an international line-up to Yas Island, with Russell Peters, Morgan Jay, Mo Amer and Maz Jobrani among the comedians set to take the stage. From sharp observational humour and crowd work to stories about identity, immigration and family, the season promises something for every kind of comedy fan
When: October 11 to November 7, 2026.
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
How to get tickets: Mastercard cardholders in the UAE can access an exclusive presale from July 27 at 12pm GST, with premium ticket allocations for World, World Elite and World Legend cardholders from July 29 at 12pm GST. The Live Nation presale begins on July 28 at 12pm GST. General ticket sales open on July 29 at 12pm GST via LiveNation.me and Ticketmaster.ae.
Hans Zimmer is bringing the soundtracks of some of cinema’s biggest moments to Abu Dhabi. The Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer will take over Yas Island with his 19-piece band for a spectacular live show featuring music from films including The Lion King, Gladiator, Inception, Interstellar, The Dark Knight trilogy and Dune. The Abu Dhabi concert is part of Zimmer’s global The Next Level tour and the 23rd Abu Dhabi Festival. Here’s everything you need to know about the concert, including when and where to see it and how to get tickets.
When: November 13, 2026
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Tickets: Tickets are now available through Platinumlist.
Anime fans, comic-book collectors, gamers and cosplayers, start planning your Abu Dhabi weekend. Middle East Film & Comic Con is returning for three days of celebrity encounters, anime, comics, gaming, cosplay and collectibles — with One Piece star Mackenyu already confirmed as the first big guest. More stars and creators are expected to be announced, but if meeting Roronoa Zoro in person is already on your bucket list, here’s everything you need to know about MEFCC 2026, including when it takes place, where to go and how much tickets cost.
When: September 11 to 13, 2026
Where: ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi
Tickets: Tickets are now on sale from Dh160
Christina Aguilera is bringing the big vocals, bigger pop anthems and plenty of ‘Genie in a Bottle’ nostalgia to Abu Dhabi. The seven-time Grammy winner is set to return to the Middle East for a high-energy concert packed with hits including Beautiful and Fighter, alongside dazzling production, live musicians and the powerhouse vocals that have made her a pop icon for more than three decades. If you’re ready for a night of classic Xtina, here’s everything you need to know.
When: September 27, Friday
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
Tickets: Tickets are priced at Dh295.
Dubai Comedy Festival is back with a multilingual line-up spanning English, Arabic, Hindi, Russian and French, turning venues across the city into stages for comedy.
The 2026 programme includes Emmy-winning comedian Vir Das, Mo Gilligan, Jamie Lever, Munawar Faruqui, Amit Tandon and John Achkar, alongside Arabic theatre and international comedy acts. Shows run from October 9 to 18 at venues including Dubai Opera, Coca-Cola Arena, Emirates Theatre and New Covent Garden Theatre. Tickets start from Dh125, with registration now open and sales expected soon via the festival’s official website.
When: October 9 to 18
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Emirates Theatre and New Covent Garden Theatre.