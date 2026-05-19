Triple-daily Abu Dhabi-Paris flights to include two Airbus A380 services from July
Dubai: Etihad Airways will increase its Airbus A380 flights to Paris this summer, making the French capital one of the few destinations in the airline’s network to receive double-daily services on the double-decker aircraft.
From July 1 to October 24, Etihad will operate three daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, including two daily Airbus A380 services and one Boeing 787-9 flight.
The move comes as Gulf carriers continue expanding European operations amid strong travel demand during the peak summer season, particularly on premium leisure and business routes.
Under the new schedule, the airline’s A380 flights will depart Abu Dhabi in the early morning and afternoon, while a third daily Boeing 787-9 service will continue operating on the route.
The increase will also significantly boost premium seat capacity between Abu Dhabi and Paris. The Airbus A380 features Etihad’s premium cabin products, including The Residence — a private three-room suite — alongside First Apartments, Business Class and Economy cabins.
Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “Paris is one of our most popular and most loved destinations, and this summer we are giving our guests more of what they love.
“Flying double-daily on the A380 to Charles de Gaulle is a statement of confidence in one of the world's great travel markets.”
The expanded Paris schedule will include the following flights between July 1 and October 24:
EY31 departing Abu Dhabi at 2.35am and arriving in Paris at 7.55am on an A380
EY33 departing Abu Dhabi at 2.20pm and arriving in Paris at 7.30pm on an A380
EY35 departing Abu Dhabi at 8.50am and arriving in Paris at 2pm on a Boeing 787-9
Return flights from Paris will also include two daily A380 services and one Boeing 787-9 operation.
Etihad has been steadily expanding its network and aircraft deployment in recent months as competition among Gulf airlines intensifies across key Europe-bound routes. The carrier has also continued to reintroduce more Airbus A380 services after previously scaling back operations during the pandemic.
The expansion also comes as Etihad Airways continues restoring normal operations following regional airspace disruptions linked to the conflict between Iran, Israel and the US, which broke out on February 28.
The airline is currently operating flights between Abu Dhabi and around 80 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.
Etihad had introduced flexible rebooking and refund policies for affected passengers during the disruption period.