Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “Paris is one of our most popular and most loved destinations, and this summer we are giving our guests more of what they love.

Etihad has been steadily expanding its network and aircraft deployment in recent months as competition among Gulf airlines intensifies across key Europe-bound routes. The carrier has also continued to reintroduce more Airbus A380 services after previously scaling back operations during the pandemic.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.