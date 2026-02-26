Additional weekly flights to Mumbai and Ahmedabad boost trade links and cargo capacity
Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo is strengthening its commitment to India with the launch of two new weekly freighter services, one to Mumbai and another to Ahmedabad, building on over four decades of operations in the country. The move aims to support India’s growing trade and connect businesses with suppliers, partners, and customers worldwide, with an average uplift of 3,000 tonnes per week.
Currently, Emirates serves India with three weekly freighters—one to Mumbai and two to Ahmedabad—alongside bellyhold cargo in 167 passenger flights to nine Indian gateways. The new Mumbai service, launching on March 4, 2026, will link Dubai, Singapore, and India, while the Ahmedabad freighter will operate as a direct, dedicated flight from Dubai. Both freighters are expected to carry pharmaceuticals, fresh fruits and vegetables, perishables, and personal electronic devices, reflecting the high-demand commodities between India and global markets.
Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President of Emirates SkyCargo, said, “Our new freighter frequencies to India reflect the strength of India’s trade corridors and our long-term commitment to supporting them. India is a powerhouse in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, perishables, and eCommerce, and the demand for reliable capacity continues to grow.”
With the third anniversary of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) approaching, bilateral trade has surged, with India’s exports to the UAE outpacing overall growth. Emirates SkyCargo supports this trade by transporting key goods weekly, including 600 tonnes of pharmaceuticals, 500 tonnes of perishables, significant volumes of garments and textiles, and a rising number of electronic products like laptops, tablets, and mobile phones.
Beyond air capacity, Emirates SkyCargo has invested in a wide trucking network across India. In 2025 alone, over 1,000 trucks moved nearly 5,500 tonnes of cargo, including automotive and aircraft spare parts, machinery, spices, and even a satellite. Temperature-controlled trucks ensure safe transport of delicate pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. The airline recently added Coimbatore and Goa as offline stations, opening new opportunities for businesses in these regions to access global markets.
Since beginning operations to Mumbai and Delhi in 1985, Emirates SkyCargo has expanded its network to nine Indian cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram, cementing its role as a key facilitator of trade between India and the world.