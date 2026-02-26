GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Emirates SkyCargo expands India operations with two new freighters

Additional weekly flights to Mumbai and Ahmedabad boost trade links and cargo capacity

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Extra freighters to support booming bilateral trade and move high-demand goods.
Extra freighters to support booming bilateral trade and move high-demand goods.

Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo is strengthening its commitment to India with the launch of two new weekly freighter services, one to Mumbai and another to Ahmedabad, building on over four decades of operations in the country. The move aims to support India’s growing trade and connect businesses with suppliers, partners, and customers worldwide, with an average uplift of 3,000 tonnes per week.

New freighters to enhance connectivity

Currently, Emirates serves India with three weekly freighters—one to Mumbai and two to Ahmedabad—alongside bellyhold cargo in 167 passenger flights to nine Indian gateways. The new Mumbai service, launching on March 4, 2026, will link Dubai, Singapore, and India, while the Ahmedabad freighter will operate as a direct, dedicated flight from Dubai. Both freighters are expected to carry pharmaceuticals, fresh fruits and vegetables, perishables, and personal electronic devices, reflecting the high-demand commodities between India and global markets.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President of Emirates SkyCargo, said, “Our new freighter frequencies to India reflect the strength of India’s trade corridors and our long-term commitment to supporting them. India is a powerhouse in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, perishables, and eCommerce, and the demand for reliable capacity continues to grow.”

Supporting CEPA and bilateral trade growth

With the third anniversary of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) approaching, bilateral trade has surged, with India’s exports to the UAE outpacing overall growth. Emirates SkyCargo supports this trade by transporting key goods weekly, including 600 tonnes of pharmaceuticals, 500 tonnes of perishables, significant volumes of garments and textiles, and a rising number of electronic products like laptops, tablets, and mobile phones.

Road network and domestic reach

Beyond air capacity, Emirates SkyCargo has invested in a wide trucking network across India. In 2025 alone, over 1,000 trucks moved nearly 5,500 tonnes of cargo, including automotive and aircraft spare parts, machinery, spices, and even a satellite. Temperature-controlled trucks ensure safe transport of delicate pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. The airline recently added Coimbatore and Goa as offline stations, opening new opportunities for businesses in these regions to access global markets.

A growing presence across India

Since beginning operations to Mumbai and Delhi in 1985, Emirates SkyCargo has expanded its network to nine Indian cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram, cementing its role as a key facilitator of trade between India and the world.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
indiaDubaiEmirates airlineAviation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the T20 World Cup Super Eights match against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026.

T20 World Cup: India’s semi-final dream under threat

2m read
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram (C) celebrates with teammates Ryan Rickelton (L) and David Miller (R) after their team's win at the end of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026.

South Africa upset India to end 12-match win streak

2m read
Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav bats during a warm-up session in Ahmedabad.

India gear up to tackle spin as Super Eight begins

2m read
Macron jogs at Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive

Macron jogs at Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive

1m read