Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia expand UAE's global aviation hub
Dubai: UAE national airlines have accelerated their global expansion this year by launching 10 new international destinations, with plans to add another 14 routes over the coming months and into the first quarter of 2027, reinforcing the country's position as a global aviation hub linking East and West.
Emirates, the world's largest international airline, is set to launch daily non-stop flights between Dubai and Helsinki from October 1, providing the first year-round direct air link between Finland and the UAE.
Etihad Airways has introduced five new destinations since the start of the year, including Dhaka, Krakow, Palma de Mallorca, Damascus and Zanzibar, and plans to open another 12 routes by the first quarter of 2027.
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier will launch services to Luxembourg and Calgary later this year, followed by five new destinations in mainland China and several African cities, including Accra, Lagos, Kinshasa, Harare and Asmara.
Flydubai has added Aleppo, Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport and Benghazi to its network this year and will launch flights to Pokhara in Nepal from Sept. 23.
Air Arabia has also expanded its European network by launching services to Rome Fiumicino and London Gatwick, while resuming flights to Aleppo.
The expansion reflects sustained demand for air travel and the continued growth of the UAE's aviation sector, supported by increasing connectivity across Europe, Asia and Africa.