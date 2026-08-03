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UAE airlines add 10 international destinations, plan 14 more by early 2027

Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia expand UAE's global aviation hub

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia expand with new routes to Europe, Asia and Africa, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a key global aviation hub by 2027.
Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia expand with new routes to Europe, Asia and Africa, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a key global aviation hub by 2027.
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Dubai: UAE national airlines have accelerated their global expansion this year by launching 10 new international destinations, with plans to add another 14 routes over the coming months and into the first quarter of 2027, reinforcing the country's position as a global aviation hub linking East and West.

Emirates, the world's largest international airline, is set to launch daily non-stop flights between Dubai and Helsinki from October 1, providing the first year-round direct air link between Finland and the UAE.

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Etihad Airways has introduced five new destinations since the start of the year, including Dhaka, Krakow, Palma de Mallorca, Damascus and Zanzibar, and plans to open another 12 routes by the first quarter of 2027.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier will launch services to Luxembourg and Calgary later this year, followed by five new destinations in mainland China and several African cities, including Accra, Lagos, Kinshasa, Harare and Asmara.

Flydubai has added Aleppo, Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport and Benghazi to its network this year and will launch flights to Pokhara in Nepal from Sept. 23.

Air Arabia has also expanded its European network by launching services to Rome Fiumicino and London Gatwick, while resuming flights to Aleppo.

The expansion reflects sustained demand for air travel and the continued growth of the UAE's aviation sector, supported by increasing connectivity across Europe, Asia and Africa.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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