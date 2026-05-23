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Flying out of Dubai? Full list of 40+ airlines operating through DXB right now

From South Asia to Europe, over 40 airlines link DXB to South Asia, the Levant and Africa

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Over 40 airlines boost Dubai’s reach across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East
Over 40 airlines boost Dubai’s reach across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East
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Dubai International Airport continues to expand its global reach, with more than 40 airlines operating through the hub and connecting passengers across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Alongside flagship carriers Emirates and flydubai, the airport serves a wide network of international airlines across key regions.

This extensive connectivity is further strengthened by Dubai’s growing passenger demand and rising travel flows during the Eid Al Adha holiday period, as well as ongoing operational planning to manage peak traffic efficiently.

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Emirates operates flights to 137 destinations across 72 countries, covering the Americas, Europe, Africa, West Asia, the Middle East/GCC, Far East and Australasia. The airline said it continues to closely monitor operational conditions and is working to ensure smoother connections and additional flight options during the busy travel period.

Meanwhile, flydubai is maintaining connectivity through a revised flight schedule. The airline has urged passengers to check the latest updates before travelling, with bookings available via its website, mobile app, contact centre and authorised travel agents.

From South Asia to Africa: Expanding connectivity

Travellers from South Asia continue to benefit from strong connectivity, with airlines including Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Pakistan International Airlines operating regular services, ensuring steady passenger flows between Dubai and key regional markets.

The network further extends into Central Asia and the Caucasus, supported by carriers such as Uzbekistan Airways and Somon Air, while African connectivity is strengthened by airlines including Ethiopian Airlines and EgyptAir, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a key global transit hub linking multiple continents.

South Asia: Strong and high-frequency connectivity

Dubai continues to maintain one of its strongest aviation links with South Asia, supported by a dense network of full-service and low-cost carriers. These airlines ensure high passenger movement driven by labour travel, tourism, business and family visits.

  • India: Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet

  • Pakistan: Air Sial, Airblue, Fly Jinnah, Pakistan International Airlines

  • Bangladesh: Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines

  • Sri Lanka: SriLankan Airlines, FitsAir

  • Nepal: Himalaya Airlines, Nepal Airlines

  • Afghanistan: Ariana Afghan Airlines, Kam Air

Gulf region: core hub connectivity

The Gulf region remains the backbone of Dubai’s aviation network, with frequent short-haul routes and high-capacity services supporting both business and transit traffic. Strong airline partnerships reinforce Dubai’s role as a regional aviation hub.

  • UAE: Emirates, flydubai

  • Saudi Arabia: Saudia, flyadeal, Flynas

  • Bahrain: Gulf Air

  • Kuwait: Kuwait Airways, Jazeera Airways

  • Oman: Oman Air

  • Qatar: Qatar Airways

Central Asia and Eurasia: Growing transit routes

Dubai’s connectivity with Central Asia and Eurasia continues to expand, supporting increasing trade, tourism and transit flows between Europe and Asia.

  • Tajikistan: Somon Air

  • Uzbekistan: Centrum Air, Uzbekistan Airways

  • Turkey: Pegasus Airlines

  • Azerbaijan: Azerbaijan Airlines

Africa: expanding continental access

African connectivity plays a key role in linking Dubai with major economic and tourism hubs across the continent. These routes support both diaspora travel and growing tourism demand.

  • Libya: Berniq Airways, Fly Oya

  • Somalia: Daallo Airlines

  • Egypt: EgyptAir

  • Ethiopia: Ethiopian Airlines

Levant and Middle East: strategic regional links

Dubai maintains strong and strategic connectivity with Levant and wider Middle Eastern markets, supporting cultural, commercial and diaspora travel across the region.

  • Cyprus: Cyprus Airways

  • Syria: Fly Damas (Cham Wings), SyrianAir

  • Iraq: Iraqi Airways

  • Lebanon: Middle East Airlines

  • Jordan: Royal Jordanian

Dubai cements global hub status

The expansion highlights Dubai’s position as a leading international aviation gateway, with growing airline participation enhancing connectivity and travel options for millions of passengers passing through the city each year.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelDubai International Airport DXBDubai AirportsDubai travelAviation

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