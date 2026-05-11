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London Heathrow traffic drops 5% as Middle East war hits travel demand

Transfer passengers rose as travellers rerouted flights through London Heathrow

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Staff (R-in uniform) from Qatar Airways help assist people with questions at their check-in area at London Heathrow Airport in west London on March 1, 2026, as flights are severely disrupted following the US and Israel's strikes on Iran. Photo used for illustrative purposes.
Staff (R-in uniform) from Qatar Airways help assist people with questions at their check-in area at London Heathrow Airport in west London on March 1, 2026, as flights are severely disrupted following the US and Israel's strikes on Iran. Photo used for illustrative purposes.
AFP-JUSTIN TALLIS

Dubai: Heathrow Airport reported a drop in passenger traffic in April as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East disrupted travel plans and reshaped global flight patterns.

According to Heathrow, traffic from the Middle East fell by more than 50 per cent as travellers adjusted routes and avoided parts of the region affected by conflict and airspace disruptions.

The airport said the decline reflected “the ongoing impact of the Middle East conflict on some markets and short term adjustments to travel plans”.

The drop highlights how tensions in the region are affecting major global aviation hubs far beyond the Middle East itself. Airports in Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi typically handle hundreds of thousands of transfer passengers daily, acting as major links between Europe, Asia and Australia.

However, ongoing conflict and periodic airspace closures have led some passengers and airlines to reroute journeys through alternative hubs, including London.

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Demand stable

At the same time, Heathrow said transfer passenger numbers rose 10 per cent in April as more travellers flew into London before connecting onwards to destinations in Asia and Oceania.

The airport had previously said it was temporarily absorbing some displaced demand from other regions affected by disruption.

Despite the decline in April traffic, Heathrow said demand for travel remained relatively stable overall.

In a BBC report, Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said, "While we have seen some short term disruption linked to the Middle East conflict, demand for travel remains strong with current fuel supplies stable.”

He added: “We know passengers want certainty when planning their hard earned summer holidays, so we are supporting government and airlines as they work through their plans to get passengers on their journeys.”

During the first three months of the year, around 18.9 million passengers travelled through Heathrow’s four terminals, representing a 3.7 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The airport said it will review and update its 2026 passenger forecast in June as airlines and airports continue monitoring the impact of the Middle East conflict on global travel demand.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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