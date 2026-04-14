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Dubai retains title as world’s busiest international airport in 2025

DXB keeps top international ranking and stays second busiest airport overall worldwide

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The top 10 busiest airports for international passenger traffic represent 17% of total international traffic. Dubai remains 1st, while London Heathrow and Incheon hold onto 2nd and 3rd, respectively.
The top 10 busiest airports for international passenger traffic represent 17% of total international traffic. Dubai remains 1st, while London Heathrow and Incheon hold onto 2nd and 3rd, respectively.
Dubai Airport

Dubai: Dubai International Airport has retained its title as the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic, holding on to its global number one position in 2025 as it handled record traveller volumes last year.

According to the latest Airports Council International (ACI) World rankings, international passenger traffic reached 4 billion globally in 2025, up 5.9 per cent from 2024 and 8.3 per cent above 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

ACI is a global trade association representing the world’s airports, serving over 2,100 airports across 170+ countries.

The hub also retained its No. 2 global ranking for total passenger traffic, with 95.2 million passengers in 2025, behind only Atlanta and ahead of Tokyo Haneda.

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Dubai’s lead in international traffic has become a pattern rather than a one-off result. In 2024, DXB also ranked first globally for international passengers while recording 92.3 million total passengers. In 2023, the airport similarly topped international rankings as long-haul travel demand rebounded strongly through the Gulf.

Justin Erbacci, Director General of ACI World, said the rankings reflect the growing pressure on major hubs managing rising passenger demand.

“These hubs keep people and goods moving, supporting global trade, tourism, and economic growth in their communities and regions,” he said, calling for sustained investment in airport infrastructure worldwide.

Global rankings

In 2025, global total passengers are estimated to have reached 9.8 billion, representing an increase of 3.6 per cent from 2024 or a gain of 7.3 per cent from 2019 results, ACI explained.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta remains in the top spot with 106.3 million passengers, and Dubai remains second with 95.2 million passengers.

Tokyo Haneda rises to third with 91.7 million passengers. Asia-Pacific airports are rebounding strongly, driving changes in global airport rankings.

Total aircraft movements worldwide reached an estimated 101.5 million in 2025, up 2.3 per cent from 2024. Chicago O’Hare led the world in aircraft movements, ahead of Atlanta and Dallas/Fort Worth, reflecting strong operational intensity even as passenger growth becomes harder to sustain at saturated airports.

Aviation in a snapshot

Global air travel grew despite a mixed economic climate, with world GDP expanding by around 3-3.2 per cent — stronger than expected but still below long-term historical averages.

Demand for flying was helped by a sharp fall in jet fuel prices, down roughly 13 per cent year on year, alongside easing inflation that gave travellers more spending power.

International travel remained the main engine of growth, pushing global airport passenger traffic up 3.6 per cent in 2025. Much of that momentum came from the Asia-Pacific region, where China's reopening accelerated passenger recovery and strengthened major hub connections worldwide, explained ACI.

Stress points

Yet the industry is also facing mounting pressure. Many airports are running close to capacity, with infrastructure bottlenecks, aircraft delivery delays and limited air navigation slots slowing expansion.

At the same time, geopolitical tensions and airspace closures have forced airlines to reroute flights, increasing journey times and operating costs.

Air cargo remained resilient as well, supported by booming e-commerce demand and shifting global supply chains.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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