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Economic relief measures rolled out for 3 Dubai free zones

DIEZ offers rent relief, fee waivers and flexible payments for companies

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA) is one among the 3 freezones to receive support under the initiative.
Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA) is one among the 3 freezones to receive support under the initiative.
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Announced by the Dubai Media Office, the initiative comes under the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and applies to businesses operating in its three major economic zones.

"The move aligns with Dubai’s broader economic priorities focused on fostering a stable and flexible business environment, enhancing companies’ adaptability, and enabling expansion," read a statement from the Dubai Media Office.

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The measures aim to reduce operational pressures on businesses, including the stabilisation of rental rates upon contract renewal and the waiver of selected administrative fees, such as late licence renewal penalties, until conditions stabilise, providing companies with greater flexibility in managing compliance requirements.

As part of the measures, DIEZ is also offering companies the option to pay rent in monthly instalments, with a full waiver of instalment-related fees, it added. This measure is designed to enhance liquidity and support business continuity during the temporary regional situation, it said.

The measures will benefit companies based in Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), and Dubai CommerCity.

Late last month, Dubai approved economic facilitation measures worth Dh1 billion to support the city’s business sector, with implementation set to begin on April 1 for three to six months.

The support measures ‌aim ⁠to enhance the flexibility of the emirate’s economy, strengthen ​preparedness ​and ⁠enable businesses and families to ​navigate current ​economic ⁠conditions.

Supporting the business community

Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), said, "The measures reflect DIEZ’s firm commitment to Dubai’s longstanding approach to supporting the business community and enhancing its stability by providing flexible solutions that respond to the current regional situation and ensure business continuity."

The measures also include a three-month deferral of shareholder amendment fees, along with a waiver of fees associated with company restructuring and authorised capital amendments.

These steps aim to support companies in restructuring operations and evolving their business models with greater agility.

In addition, the measures provide for a three-month deferral of fees related to licence activity amendments, offering companies greater flexibility to expand or realign their activities in response to market demands and emerging opportunities across sectors.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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