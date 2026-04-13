New partnership aims to simplify account opening and support business growth
Dubai: Companies across the UAE and global markets continue to expect export growth in 2026, even as the Middle East conflict begins to tighten financial conditions and raise concerns around payments and counterparty risk.
The agreement introduces streamlined digital banking access for companies operating within the free zone, including quicker onboarding, priority account handling and dedicated relationship support for eligible businesses.
Under the partnership, companies within the DWTC Free Zone ecosystem will be able to tap into Wio’s digital-first banking services at an earlier stage, allowing them to move through account opening and financial setup with fewer delays.
“Enhancing the ease of doing business remains a priority for DWTC Free Zone," said Abdalla Al Banna, Vice President of Free Zone Regulatory Operations at DWTC Free Zone. "Through this partnership with Wio Bank, we are expanding the ecosystem of services available to companies within our Free Zone, enabling them to establish and scale more efficiently while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for entrepreneurship and investment.”
The collaboration is designed to support companies from the moment they enter the free zone, with a focus on simplifying financial processes that often slow down early-stage operations.
“Partnering with DWTC Free Zone allows us to support businesses at the moment they need it most," said Prateek Vahie, Chief Commercial Officer at Wio Bank. "By offering faster onboarding, dedicated relationship support and intuitive digital banking tools, we aim to give DWTC Free Zone companies the confidence and clarity to manage their finances from day one.”
The bank will also engage with the free zone’s business community through events and joint initiatives, aimed at increasing awareness and adoption of digital banking tools among entrepreneurs and established firms.
The partnership comes as DWTC Free Zone continues to refine its regulatory and commercial offering to attract new businesses and support expansion.
Recent changes include the introduction of a multiple share class framework, allowing companies to structure capital more flexibly and appeal to a wider range of investors. This adds another layer to the ecosystem, combining regulatory flexibility with operational support.
Plans are also being explored to introduce a co-branded corporate card tailored to businesses within the free zone, offering targeted benefits aligned with their operational needs.