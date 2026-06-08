DWTC events generate record Dh25b for Dubai economy

DWTC hosted 108 major events in 2025, drawing 2.18m attendees and supporting 94,000 jobs
Dubai: Dubai World Trade Centre generated Dh25.03 billion in economic output in 2025, driven by growth in large-scale exhibitions, conferences and conventions.
DWTC hosted 108 large-scale events during the year, up 8% from 2024, attracting more than 2.18 million attendees. International visitors accounted for 44% of total attendance, with nearly 947,000 people travelling from overseas.
Large-scale events at DWTC contributed Dh14.66 billion in Gross Value Added to Dubai’s GDP, the highest annual economic impact recorded by the venue.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said, “The record performance achieved by Dubai World Trade Centre in 2025 reflects the confidence that global industries, investors and innovators place in Dubai’s world-class infrastructure, business environment, and its ability to connect people, ideas and capital to generate value.”
International attendees spent an average of more than Dh9,900 per event, almost seven times more than local attendees.
Their spending was supported by longer stays, air travel, hotel bookings, retail purchases, restaurants and transport. Overseas attendees stayed an average of 5.6 days per event, with 22 companions for every 100 attendees.
Direct spending across sectors linked to DWTC events reached Dh13.48 billion in 2025. Accommodation accounted for Dh3.79 billion, followed by travel and transport at Dh2.98 billion, retail trade at Dh2.55 billion, restaurants and food and beverage at Dh2.1 billion, business entertainment at Dh1.81 billion and government services at Dh252 million.
Every Dh1 spent at a DWTC event generated Dh5.5 in total economic output across Dubai.
Economic activity from DWTC’s large-scale events supported more than 94,000 jobs across the MICE sector and related industries, up 10% from 2024.
These jobs generated more than Dh4.7 billion in disposable household income, a 13.6% increase from the previous year.
Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of DWTC Authority, said 2025 was a record year for DWTC across several indicators.
“2025 was a record year for DWTC across multiple indicators, underlining both the scale and resilience of Dubai’s business events ecosystem and the growing economic value it generates across the wider economy,” Almarri said.
He noted that the ongoing expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City will increase Dubai’s capacity to host larger global events and support the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.
Healthcare and medical, food and beverage, and ICT, electronics and emerging technology were the top three sectors by economic impact.
Together, they accounted for 55% of total Gross Value Added, generating more than Dh8.1 billion for Dubai’s economy. They also attracted 48% of total attendees and 59% of international participants.
Healthcare and medical led with 20 events and more than 434,000 attendees, generating Dh3.73 billion in GVA.
Food and beverage followed with seven events and more than 280,000 participants, contributing Dh2.38 billion.
ICT, electronics and emerging technology hosted seven events, attracted more than 337,000 attendees and generated Dh1.99 billion.