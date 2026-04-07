401 events held in 2025, with international participation at 43%
Dubai: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) hosted nearly 3 million participants in 2025, as the number of events and international attendance continued to rise across its venues.
A total of 2.97 million people attended events at DWTC last year, marking a 12 per cent increase compared to 2024. The growth was supported by a calendar of 401 events, up 6 per cent year-on-year, spanning exhibitions, conferences, business and consumer events.
The data reflects full-year 2025 performance, highlighting tourism activity prior to the more recent disruptions since February 28, 2026.
International visitors made up 43 per cent of total participation, DWTC said in a statement. DWTC said it hosted 134 meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) events, drawing 2.19 million participants, an 8 per cent increase. Around 951,000 of these attendees were from overseas.
More than 63,000 companies exhibited at events during the year, with international firms accounting for 78 per cent of the total.
Among its own flagship events, DWTC organised 14 exhibitions and conferences that attracted close to 630,000 participants, up 7 per cent. These events included major names such as GITEX Global and Gulfood Manufacturing, both of which recorded growth in attendance.
Sector-wise, healthcare and medical events led participation, drawing 436,000 attendees across 23 events. Technology-related events followed with 341,000 participants, while food and beverage events attracted 280,000.
The Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) also expanded its capacity in 2025, completing the first phase of its development and adding 140,000 square metres of event space. The venue hosted 36 events during the year, attracting 319,000 participants.
In addition to exhibitions, DWTC held 25 conferences with 62,000 attendees and 14 association meetings with 29,000 participants.
Seven new exhibitions were introduced during the year, contributing 30,000 attendees and 750 exhibiting companies.
Outside events, DWTC’s free zone licensed 850 new companies in 2025, while its commercial and residential properties recorded occupancy levels of over 95 per cent.