How Dubai’s pop culture communities are creating spaces for connections, opportunities during uncertain times

Pop culture hubs evolve into safe spaces to network, collaborate, and belong
Dubai: Against the backdrop of the ongoing geopolitical situation in the region, several residents have gathered this week at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) for Sandbox Swapmeet Volume 8, a community-led pop culture convention that organisers and attendees regarded as more than just an entertainment event.
Held across Sheikh Saeed Halls 2 and 3, the four-day gathering have brought together collectors, gamers, artists, cosplayers, hobbyists, and independent creators from across the UAE in what many called a celebration of creativity, belonging, and shared identity.
The event has officially opened with a VIP walkthrough attended by organisers, guests, and community leaders, who toured the venue and engaged with participating groups that have helped shape the platform’s growth over the years.
What began as a small gathering for hobby enthusiasts has evolved into one of Dubai’s most anticipated pop culture conventions, powered largely through word of mouth and community participation.
Unlike large commercial expos, Sandbox Swapmeet has positioned itself as a platform built “by the community, for the community,” connecting groups that had often existed separately across the city.
Trading card players, Beyblade enthusiasts, Tamiya racers, anime fans, K-pop performers, Lego builders, die-cast collectors, streamers, and cosplay communities all shared space under one roof.
Leading the expansion is Abdulla Alsuwaidi, Emirati-Filipino owner of Sandbox Events, who has helped transform the initiative from small-scale pop-ups into a convention hosted at DWTC.
“The spirit of community comes out during this time. It shows that what we do in Sandbox today is creating a platform for everyone to come and be themselves,” Alsuwaidi told Gulf News.
“When you look at what we do here, you start to see people from all communities come together in one sandbox.”
Alsuwaidi has noted that the concept was inspired by the idea of children gathering in a sandbox to play freely and creatively.
“We built Sandbox with a concept of a sandbox where kids come and play. Today, it represents a bigger sandbox to unleash our inner child. There’s something for everyone and the community is our great strength.”
He added, “We are here, we are back, and we are ready for the big stage.”
For his part, Charlie Dalena, co-founder of Sandbox, has went back on how the event first started as a small post-pandemic meet-up among friends.
“When we started, it was just a gathering of friends. After the pandemic, it was just 10 friends who invited each other to a mall venue and said, ‘Let’s move!’,” recalled Dalena.
“What we didn’t expect was the reception of the community. We wanted to give them the platform that they deserve and now we are here.”
Dalena has revealed that the team always envisioned Sandbox as more than a local event, with ambitions to eventually expand beyond the UAE.
“One of the things that we’ve always wanted to do with Sandbox was to take it to the international market. We want to bring our exhibitors, the fans, the artists, all over the GCC and later on the entire world.”
The wider organising team includes community builder Jumel Chua, financial strategist Renier Jalandoni, and a number of community leaders who have helped scale the platform while maintaining its grassroots identity.
For many visitors, the event has carried added meaning amid regional uncertainty, offering a temporary escape from anxiety and a chance to reconnect with others through shared interests.
Ambrosio Brian Enciso III, Philippine consul general in Dubai, has highlighted that pop culture communities often serve a deeper social role beyond entertainment.
“Pop culture is often seen as just entertainment, but it is a language of connection where people find common ground that makes them feel seen and accepted,” remarked Enciso.
“Events like Sandbox Swapmeet remind us that culture is alive. It is a platform for emerging talents and a bridge for people of all backgrounds.”
Several guests have also pointed to the event as a mirror of Dubai’s multicultural environment, where communities from different backgrounds regularly collaborate through creative platforms.
Ambassador Laila Rahhal El Atfani, founder and CEO of Business Gate and the Woman Business Circle, has called the atmosphere at Sandbox Swapmeet as one centred on family, creativity, and cultural exchange.
“Sandbox is giving us joy, same as the second day of Eid, and bringing us family unity because this is not only for children but for parents also,” shared El Atfani.
“It allows the community to see what is new, what is innovation, what is creativity.”
El Atfani noted that the event showed the UAE’s continued support for inclusive partnerships and community-led initiatives.
“This shows what Dubai and the whole UAE are capable of doing for its expats. This partnership is between locals and Filipinos, and I’ve seen a lot of people come in joy and love.”
She added, “In the end, the UAE is the place of innovation, creativity, and talent, and Sandbox is the right station to create and gain knowledge.”
Throughout the venue, attendees have moved between gaming arenas, artist alleys, trading card booths, and cosplay showcases, reflecting Dubai’s multicultural identity where residents from different nationalities connect through hobbies and fandoms.
Among the participating communities has been Adult Fans of LEGO (AFOL) Middle East, a group dedicated to adult LEGO enthusiasts.
“LEGO is our hobby, and we are a group of people that come together at Swapmeet to get people to know about us and hopefully join us,” explained Chicco Hiranandani, founding member of AFOL Middle East.
He has described Sandbox as an important meeting point for niche hobby communities that often exist quietly online or in small circles.
“We think there are a lot of people out there who are into LEGO like us, however they don’t know that we exist. Events like this are the perfect opportunity to meet those people and for people to discover the AFOL community as well.”
He added, “We all have our day jobs and LEGO is our way of disconnecting. We all share similar stories and this is the way for us to find each other.”
For student entrepreneur Naomi Mindo, owner of Navillera Charm Studio, the event has also provided a platform for emerging artists and small businesses.
“This is my second time joining Sandbox Swapmeet and it’s a great experience for someone who is starting a business. It’s a great opportunity to step out and show everyone what you can do,” exclaimed Mindo.
She has bared that the convention allowed independent artists to build networks and connect directly with customers.
“The Sandbox community actually has a lot of artists and I wanted to be part of them. I want to connect and build networks. This is about making your own story, being your own artist, and letting my customers be the artist of themselves.”
Many younger attendees have tagged the event as a place where friendships and support systems have naturally formed around common interests.
Mary Carisse Almeria, a Grade 11 student, has underscored that she keeps returning to the event because of the sense of familiarity and connection.
“What I really love is meeting people with the same interests as me, especially in the artists alley. Even if I haven’t been in this community for that long, I already have so many friends in these meetups and it’s awesome,” said Almeria.
On the other hand, Lyssandra Nicole Dizon, a Grade 10 student who has long been active in fandom communities, has emphasised that openness and understanding remain important values within the space.
“Even though you might not understand why people are into fandoms, it is important to be tolerant and kind,” stated Dizon.
For Natasha Pazour, a Grade 11 student who is a member of the Pokemon community, the gathering has also challenged stereotypes often associated with fandom culture.
“I think the important thing is to understand that it is not childish. It is popular and appropriate for all ages,” told Pazour.
Collectors and sellers have also relayed how the event differs from purely commercial marketplaces, with many stressing the strong sense of camaraderie among participants.
Streamer Issam Kassabieh has mentioned that the event had become a central meeting point for hobby communities across the UAE.
“I’ve met a lot of collectors and sellers along the way. This is the place to be if you want to sell or you want to collect” said Kassabieh.
“People in this community are warm and they’re very passionate about this, so it’s not just commercial. It’s an enjoyable experience overall and about being together.”
As Sandbox Swapmeet continues throughout the weekend, the turnout has displayed the growing influence of pop culture communities in the UAE and the continued demand for spaces centred on creativity, connection, and shared experiences.
For many attendees, the event has ultimately served as a reminder that during uncertain times, communities built around hobbies and common passions can provide a sense of comfort, familiarity, and belonging.