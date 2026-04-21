Stories behind the caps: Inside the UAE’s ‘Latagan’ exhibition

In this context, latagan has taken on a deeper meaning. It is not just about displaying vintage caps, but about laying out stories, memories, and identities for a wider community to experience, especially during these challenging times.

Dubai: For many in UAE, the word “latagan” may be unfamiliar. In Filipino culture, it simply means “to lay out” or “to display” items, often in an open, informal setting where collections are shared for others to see and appreciate.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Algene Delos Reyes, the man behind the event, has noted that latagan resonates because it is “real and community driven” with no pretensions and just purely passion.

What started as a casual meet-up quickly developed into something more meaningful, a community built on common interests and mutual respect.

But there was no physical space where they could truly connect. That gap has sparked the idea of creating a simple gathering where collections could be laid out and acknowledged in person.

“Latagan Gitnang Silangan” has originated as a small initiative among Filipino collectors in the UAE who shared a passion for vintage caps. At the time, most interactions happened online, where collectors would buy, trade, and admire pieces individually.

Unexpectedly, the exhibition has grown into a great number of showcase, featuring more than 3,100 vintage caps. Yet, the true highlight was not the number, but the atmosphere it created, one of belonging and shared passion.

Despite its size, the event has carried a strong sense of purpose. It has given people the chance to meet face to face, exchange the stories behind their collections, and build genuine connections.

Now on its third edition, let us take a step back to where it has begun. The first Latagan has been modest, which gathered together a small group of collectors.

“We’re also looking beyond the UAE. The vision is to eventually bring it to a bigger stage, possibly expanding to other parts of the Middle East. We want to continue challenging ourselves by breaking our own records year after year in terms of the number of vintage caps showcased.”

As the word spread, the event has also attracted attention beyond the Filipino community, with various individuals and organisations recognising the rise of vintage cap culture in the region.

“No matter how big it gets, the goal remains the same: to keep it authentic, inclusive, and driven by passion,” Delos Reyes told Gulf News.

“It’s a space where people of all backgrounds and generations can come together and connect over a shared passion. You’ll see longtime collectors and newcomers and there’s that instant connection. It’s a reminder that even during challenging times, community still matters,” said Delos Reyes.

More importantly, it has drawn people from different nationalities across the Emirates. What started as a niche interest has evolved into a multicultural event, which has bridged differences to the same dedication for the culture.

Building on this momentum, “Latagan Dos” has been conducted last year and expanded both in scale and reach. With over 4,000 caps on display, it has become one of the largest gatherings of vintage cap collectors globally.

This has been evident in standout collections such as Delos Reyes’ 1992 “Chicago Bulls Script” hats, a set of over 120 pieces built over five years and widely regarded as a world-record collection.

“People connect with it because they see themselves in it. Whether you’ve been collecting for years or you’re just starting, you feel like you belong.”

At the heart of latagan is storytelling. Every cap on display has carried a unique meaning. Some have been tied to memories, others have reflected cultural roots, while many have represented personal milestones or journeys.

Stories of persistence have also emerge through collectors like Moki Osorio, whose rare “Thunderbolt” hats have demonstrated years of steady progress.

These stories are what set the exhibition apart. It has not been driven by buying or selling, but by appreciation of the history, emotion, and identity behind each piece.

A different kind of journey has been seen in first-time exhibitor Jim Jimenez, who has completed the full 1995 NBA “Sharktooth” set within a year, a process that typically takes much longer.

In total, around 3,800 vintage caps have transformed the venue in Al Ghurair, Dubai into a vibrant display of rare finds and personal archives.

It has brought together 60 exhibitors, most of them first-time participants, showing the rapid growth of the collector community and the emergence of new voices and collections.

This year’s event has been dubbed as “Latagan Tres” with a clearer vision. The aim is not only to grow the exhibition, but to deepen the experience for participants and visitors alike.

Beyond individual narratives, the event has also featured collectors presenting more than 200 caps each, which offered a rare look at the scale and dedication behind long-term collecting.

Organisers have showcased rarer collections, awarded dedicated collectors, and gave more space to the personal stories that define the community.

“With everything happening in the region right now, events like this become more meaningful. It gives people a chance to step away from the stress, even just for a few hours, and be part of something positive,” stated Delos Reyes.

By combining personal stories with larger, more curated displays, the event has continued to evolve while remaining accessible to both seasoned collectors and newcomers alike.

Additionally, the exhibition has showcased the increasing value of vintage caps, with standout pieces such as the “American Needle Los Angeles Raiders Pewter” hat, valued at up to Dh65,000.

In the end, latagan is not just about what has been displayed, but about what has been shared, stories, connections, and a sense of belonging that continues to grow with each edition.

“Through initiatives like latagan, we hope to contribute in our own simple way by creating a space where people can come together, find comfort, and be reminded of the strength of unity and shared humanity,” remarked Delos Reyes.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.