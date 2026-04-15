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Studio Ghibli Abu Dhabi exhibition delayed to 2027: New opening dates confirmed

The exhibition was originally scheduled for May 2026

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Visitors will be able to step into the gentle world of My Neighbor Totoro, experience the charm of Kiki’s Delivery Service, and walk the lands of Princess Mononoke.
Visitors will be able to step into the gentle world of My Neighbor Totoro, experience the charm of Kiki’s Delivery Service, and walk the lands of Princess Mononoke.

Studio Ghibli fans will have to wait a little longer to step into the magic.

Originally scheduled for May 2026, The World of Studio Ghibli exhibition has now been postponed, but it will return with new dates.

New dates: 4 June to 29 August 2027
Venue: Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi

When it opens, the exhibition promises a treat for Ghibli lovers, spanning 16 galleries and recreating some of the most cherished scenes in animation history. Visitors will be able to step into the gentle world of My Neighbor Totoro, experience the charm of Kiki’s Delivery Service, and walk the lands of Princess Mononoke.

The experience will bring these beloved films to life in different ways, waiting in the rain alongside Totoro, entering Howl’s Moving Castle, or riding the mysterious train with No Face from Spirited Away.

Alongside the large-scale sets, the exhibition will feature detailed interactive installations and box art pieces that highlight the studio’s meticulous artistry. These include recreations such as Kokiri the witch’s laboratory from Kiki’s Delivery Service and Satsuki’s emotional letter to her mother about meeting Totoro, offering a closer look at the storytelling details within each frame.

Visitors will also have access to an exclusive audio trail, revealing behind-the-scenes insights and production stories. The full experience is expected to take around 60 to 90 minutes.

The exhibition is open to all ages, with children under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult. Entry is free for children under three.

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