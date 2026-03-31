RTA opens door for new vehicle testing centres across Dubai

This development allows existing operators, as well as new investors, to apply for the establishment of new centres or open additional branches, subject to approved regulatory standards.

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced its expansion of licensing for new vehicle testing and registration centres across three areas in Dubai, creating investment opportunities and improving access to services for residents.

"It responds to rapid urban and population growth, along with the expansion of commercial and investment activities across Dubai’s sectors, while ensuring the sustainable and efficient delivery of vehicle licensing services," the statement read.

In a statement, RTA has noted that the move is part of the authority's broader strategy to expand its network of service centres and make vehicle testing and registration more accessible across Dubai.

"RTA will provide the necessary support to new investors in evaluating their applications in line with relevant legislation and policies," stated the authority.

By opening the sector to more investors, RTA eyes to drive economic growth and increase private sector involvement in infrastructure and service delivery.

"This expansion further advances RTA’s efforts to develop an integrated infrastructure for vehicle testing and licensing services," said RTA.

Additionally, RTA has bared that the expansion will help advance inspection processes, level up road safety, and elevate overall service standards.

The latest expansion is expected to further streamline procedures and enhance customer experience, aligned with the city's vision for smart and seamless public services.

These facilities have been equipped with advanced technologies and staffed by qualified personnel to ensure "high-quality services" that meet top international standards.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.