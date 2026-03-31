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RTA opens door for new vehicle testing centres across Dubai

Move targets Deira, Bur Dubai, and Mohammed Bin Rashid city to boost investments

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Step aims to expand the network of service centres through which RTA delivers vehicle testing and registration services
Step aims to expand the network of service centres through which RTA delivers vehicle testing and registration services
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Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced its expansion of licensing for new vehicle testing and registration centres across three areas in Dubai, creating investment opportunities and improving access to services for residents.

RTA has identified Deira, Bur Dubai, and Mohammed Bin Rashid city as key locations for the rollout.

This development allows existing operators, as well as new investors, to apply for the establishment of new centres or open additional branches, subject to approved regulatory standards.

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Bringing services closer to residents

In a statement, RTA has noted that the move is part of the authority's broader strategy to expand its network of service centres and make vehicle testing and registration more accessible across Dubai.

"It responds to rapid urban and population growth, along with the expansion of commercial and investment activities across Dubai’s sectors, while ensuring the sustainable and efficient delivery of vehicle licensing services," the statement read.

By widening the network, RTA aims to ensure more efficient delivery of services.

Boost for public-private partnerships

Moreover, RTA has highlighted that the initiative supports Dubai’s push to strengthen public-private partnerships.

By opening the sector to more investors, RTA eyes to drive economic growth and increase private sector involvement in infrastructure and service delivery.

"RTA will provide the necessary support to new investors in evaluating their applications in line with relevant legislation and policies," stated the authority.

Enhancing safety and service quality

Additionally, RTA has bared that the expansion will help advance inspection processes, level up road safety, and elevate overall service standards.

"This expansion further advances RTA’s efforts to develop an integrated infrastructure for vehicle testing and licensing services," said RTA.

This, in line with Dubai’s goals of improving mobility, strengthening infrastructure, and delivering high-quality government services.

Growing network of service centres

Meanwhile, Dubai currently has 29 approved vehicle testing and licensing centres spread across the emirate.

These facilities have been equipped with advanced technologies and staffed by qualified personnel to ensure "high-quality services" that meet top international standards.

The latest expansion is expected to further streamline procedures and enhance customer experience, aligned with the city's vision for smart and seamless public services.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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