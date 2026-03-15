Dubai RTA secures global certifications for resilience

Authority recognised for crisis preparedness and digital project management
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has received several international certifications recognising its efforts to strengthen resilience, improve information management and adopt advanced technologies in transport and infrastructure services.
The new certifications highlight the authority’s focus on improving how it manages projects, responds to emergencies and delivers reliable services to residents and visitors across the emirate.
Among the achievements is the ISO 22316 certification for organisational resilience, an international standard that assesses how well institutions prepare for and respond to unexpected challenges.
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The certification reflects RTA’s ability to handle disruptions through structured planning and coordinated crisis response. Authorities said the framework helps ensure services continue to operate even during emergencies while supporting long-term stability and growth.
The standard also encourages organisations to plan ahead for risks, respond quickly to incidents and learn from past experiences to improve future performance.
RTA said the certification strengthens public trust in the authority’s ability to manage complex transport operations and maintain services under changing circumstances.
The authority is the first transport organisation in the Middle East and North Africa to receive the ISO 22316 certification.
RTA has also obtained the ISO 19650 certification covering all parts of the international standard for Building Information Modelling (BIM). According to the British Standards Institution (BSI), RTA is the first organisation worldwide to secure certification across all five parts of this standard.
The ISO 19650 framework focuses on how organisations manage information related to infrastructure assets throughout their entire lifecycle - from planning and design to construction, operation and maintenance. This contributes to improving project management efficiency, sustainability, safety, and the quality of decision-making.
The BIM system uses detailed digital models that contain engineering and operational data. These models help project teams monitor infrastructure assets, reduce risks and improve planning throughout a project’s lifespan.
The certification also supports the use of modern technologies such as digital twin systems and other smart city solutions.
RTA said the certifications were awarded after detailed external audits, confirming that its systems and procedures meet global standards in asset management and transport infrastructure development.