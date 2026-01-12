RTA opens 2026 Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport: Here’s how to apply

Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport 2026 opens for government, businesses, and students
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened registration for the 14th edition of the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport 2026, under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.
The award, a leading regional platform promoting sustainable mobility, invites government and semi-government entities, private sector organisations, educational institutions, researchers, and transport experts to participate.
The award recognises excellence across four main categories: Elite, Sustainability, Inclusivity, and Innovation, highlighting pioneering practices and innovative solutions in sustainable transport.
Sustainability: Includes the Pioneering Sustainable Cities Award and Clean Energy for Mobility Award.
Inclusivity: Features the Safe Transport Award and Transport for All Award.
Innovation: Recognises breakthroughs by professionals, university students, and school students, including the NextGen for Mobility and Outstanding Student Solutions awards.
Elite: The highest level of recognition, selected by a jury across all categories.
Now in its 14th year, the award has expanded its participation base across the Middle East and North Africa and increased the total number of awards to 12, reflecting RTA’s continuous development approach and commitment to fostering cross-sector partnerships.
Interested participants can register digitally via the official award website at https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/dast, making the process simple, fast, and time-efficient while supporting RTA’s broader digital government initiatives.
The Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport remains a strategic pillar in the region’s transport innovation ecosystem, encouraging sustainable practices, recognising excellence, and promoting Dubai’s leadership in global sustainable mobility.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox