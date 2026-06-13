Dubai RTA announces service timings for Hijri New Year holiday

All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will remain closed on Monday. However, customers will still be able to access services through the Customer Happiness Centre in Umm Ramool and Smart Kiosks located in Deira, Al Barsha, Al Tawar, Al Kifaf and the RTA Headquarters, which will continue to operate around the clock as usual.

Public parking across Dubai will be free on the holiday, except for multi-storey parking facilities. Regular parking fees will resume on Tuesday, June 16.

Passengers using public buses are advised to check the S'hail app for updated holiday schedules. The RTA also announced that Bus Route E100, which normally operates between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Abu Dhabi, will be suspended from June 13 to 15. Passengers heading to Abu Dhabi during this period can use Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station instead.

Marine transport services will continue to operate during the holiday, with updated schedules available through the RTA's official channels ( https://rta.ink/4ieNSa0 ).

The Hijri New Year holiday marks the beginning of the Islamic year and is observed as a public holiday across the UAE. Authorities have urged residents and visitors to plan their journeys in advance and check service timings before travelling to avoid inconvenience.

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