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Dubai RTA announces service timings for Hijri New Year holiday

Public parking to be free; metro, tram and buses to follow revised timings on June 15

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Free public parking, revised transport schedules and temporary service closures set for June 15.
Free public parking, revised transport schedules and temporary service closures set for June 15.

Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced revised operating hours for its services during the Hijri New Year 1448 holiday on Monday, June 15.

Public parking across Dubai will be free on the holiday, except for multi-storey parking facilities. Regular parking fees will resume on Tuesday, June 16.

All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will remain closed on Monday. However, customers will still be able to access services through the Customer Happiness Centre in Umm Ramool and Smart Kiosks located in Deira, Al Barsha, Al Tawar, Al Kifaf and the RTA Headquarters, which will continue to operate around the clock as usual.

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All the vehicle testing centres will also remain closed on Monday.

Metro and tram timings

  • Dubai Metro services on both the Red and Green Lines will run from 5am until midnight on Monday.

  • Dubai Tram services will operate from 6am until 1am the following day.

Public buses

Passengers using public buses are advised to check the S'hail app for updated holiday schedules. The RTA also announced that Bus Route E100, which normally operates between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Abu Dhabi, will be suspended from June 13 to 15. Passengers heading to Abu Dhabi during this period can use Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station instead.

Marine transport

Marine transport services will continue to operate during the holiday, with updated schedules available through the RTA's official channels (https://rta.ink/4ieNSa0).

What’s Hijri New Year

The Hijri New Year holiday marks the beginning of the Islamic year and is observed as a public holiday across the UAE. Authorities have urged residents and visitors to plan their journeys in advance and check service timings before travelling to avoid inconvenience.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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