Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman: Free parking, exclusions explained for holiday period
Dubai: Free parking, toll exemptions and revised transport schedules have been announced across the UAE for the Hijri New Year holiday, as authorities introduce nationwide measures aimed at easing mobility and improving travel flow during the long break.
The exemptions cover major emirates including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman, where public parking fees will be temporarily suspended in designated areas on Monday, June 15. However, multi-storey parking facilities across most emirates will continue to operate under standard paid tariffs.
The coordinated arrangements also include toll gate exemptions in Abu Dhabi and updated public transport schedules in Dubai, including revised metro, tram and bus timings.
The measures are part of wider holiday mobility plans designed to reduce congestion and support smoother movement for residents and visitors during the festive period.
Q Mobility has confirmed that Darb toll gates will be free on Monday, June 15, including Sas Al Nakhl, Al Maqta, Rabdan and Al Saadiyat. However, Al Qurm and Ghantout gates will continue operating as normal.
All standard public parking: free on Monday, June 15
Multi-storey parking: charges remain applicable
Normal tariffs resume: Tuesday, June 16
A coordinated set of transport and parking measures has been announced across Dubai for the Hijri New Year holiday on Monday, 15 June, aimed at easing mobility and supporting smoother travel across the emirate.
Roads and Transport Authority has confirmed revised transport schedules along with a temporary parking exemption across the city.
Public parking: Free on Monday, June 15
Exception: Multi-storey parking facilities
Parking resumes: Tuesday, June 16 (regular charges apply)
Dubai Metro (Red & Green Lines): 5am – 12am (midnight) on Monday
Dubai Tram: 6am – 1am (next day)
Passengers advised to check schedules via the S’hail app
Route E100 (Al Ghubaiba – Abu Dhabi): suspended from 13–15 June
Route E101 (Ibn Battuta – Abu Dhabi): operating as alternative
The measures form part of Dubai’s broader holiday transport plan to reduce congestion and improve commuter flow during the break.
Parkin has confirmed free public parking across Dubai in observance of the Hijri New Year.
Key details
Free parking: Monday, 15 June
Applies to all public parking zones under Parkin
Includes parking areas in malls managed by Parkin
Exclusions: Concord Tower and multi-storey parking facilities
Paid parking resumes: Tuesday, June 16
The announcement aligns with wider transport measures introduced to support smoother movement during the holiday period.
Parkonic has clarified that parking rules may vary depending on location during public holidays.
Key points
Parking conditions differ by location
Some sites may offer free parking, while others remain chargeable
Users are advised to check official signage or the Parkonic website before parking
Public parking across Sharjah will be free on Monday, 15 June 2026, in observance of the Hijri New Year.
Exceptions
Smart parking zones
Paid zones marked with blue signage (operational throughout holidays)
Ajman Municipality has confirmed a city-wide parking exemption alongside temporary closures of Customer Happiness Centres.
Free parking across Ajman on June 15
Customer Happiness Centres closed on June 15
Services resume on June 16
Motorists are advised to observe all official parking and road signage to avoid fines, as regulations may vary across different locations during the holiday period.
Authorities have also encouraged residents and visitors to make use of public transport where possible, helping to reduce congestion and ensure smoother travel across the UAE during the Hijri New Year break.