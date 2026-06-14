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Is parking free across the UAE for this Hijri New Year holiday? Paid zones and exclusions explained

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman: Free parking, exclusions explained for holiday period

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Free parking in UAE this Hijri New Year? Not everywhere – here’s the full guide
Free parking in UAE this Hijri New Year? Not everywhere – here’s the full guide
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Dubai: Free parking, toll exemptions and revised transport schedules have been announced across the UAE for the Hijri New Year holiday, as authorities introduce nationwide measures aimed at easing mobility and improving travel flow during the long break.

The exemptions cover major emirates including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman, where public parking fees will be temporarily suspended in designated areas on Monday, June 15. However, multi-storey parking facilities across most emirates will continue to operate under standard paid tariffs.

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The coordinated arrangements also include toll gate exemptions in Abu Dhabi and updated public transport schedules in Dubai, including revised metro, tram and bus timings.

The measures are part of wider holiday mobility plans designed to reduce congestion and support smoother movement for residents and visitors during the festive period.

Abu Dhabi: Free parking and toll updates

Q Mobility has confirmed that Darb toll gates will be free on Monday, June 15, including Sas Al Nakhl, Al Maqta, Rabdan and Al Saadiyat. However, Al Qurm and Ghantout gates will continue operating as normal.

Free parking

  • All standard public parking: free on Monday, June 15

  • Multi-storey parking: charges remain applicable

  • Normal tariffs resume: Tuesday, June 16

Dubai parking updates

A coordinated set of transport and parking measures has been announced across Dubai for the Hijri New Year holiday on Monday, 15 June, aimed at easing mobility and supporting smoother travel across the emirate.

RTA transport and parking updates

Roads and Transport Authority has confirmed revised transport schedules along with a temporary parking exemption across the city.

Free parking

  • Public parking: Free on Monday, June 15

  • Exception: Multi-storey parking facilities

  • Parking resumes: Tuesday, June 16 (regular charges apply)

Metro timings

  • Dubai Metro (Red & Green Lines): 5am – 12am (midnight) on Monday

Tram timings

  • Dubai Tram: 6am – 1am (next day)

Public bus updates

  • Passengers advised to check schedules via the S’hail app

  • Route E100 (Al Ghubaiba – Abu Dhabi): suspended from 13–15 June

  • Route E101 (Ibn Battuta – Abu Dhabi): operating as alternative

The measures form part of Dubai’s broader holiday transport plan to reduce congestion and improve commuter flow during the break.

Parkin: Free parking across emirate

Parkin has confirmed free public parking across Dubai in observance of the Hijri New Year.

Key details

  • Free parking: Monday, 15 June

  • Applies to all public parking zones under Parkin

  • Includes parking areas in malls managed by Parkin

  • Exclusions: Concord Tower and multi-storey parking facilities

  • Paid parking resumes: Tuesday, June 16

The announcement aligns with wider transport measures introduced to support smoother movement during the holiday period.

Parkonic: Location-based parking system

Parkonic has clarified that parking rules may vary depending on location during public holidays.

Key points

  • Parking conditions differ by location

  • Some sites may offer free parking, while others remain chargeable

  • Users are advised to check official signage or the Parkonic website before parking

Sharjah: Parking exemption for holiday

Public parking across Sharjah will be free on Monday, 15 June 2026, in observance of the Hijri New Year.

Exceptions

  • Smart parking zones

  • Paid zones marked with blue signage (operational throughout holidays)

Ajman: Parking exemption and service closures

Ajman Municipality has confirmed a city-wide parking exemption alongside temporary closures of Customer Happiness Centres.

  • Free parking across Ajman on June 15

  • Customer Happiness Centres closed on June 15

  • Services resume on June 16

Motorists are advised to observe all official parking and road signage to avoid fines, as regulations may vary across different locations during the holiday period.

Authorities have also encouraged residents and visitors to make use of public transport where possible, helping to reduce congestion and ensure smoother travel across the UAE during the Hijri New Year break.

Related Topics:
Public parkingUAE Public holidaysDubai parkingHijri New Yearparking

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