Dubai free parking update: Parkin reveals timings for Hijri New Year holiday

Paid parking, regular transport schedules resume on June 16 in Dubai
Parkin, Dubai’s public parking operator, has announced free public parking across the emirate in observance of the Hijri New Year, offering motorists relief during the holiday period.
All public parking will be free of charge on Monday, June 15, as part of the holiday arrangements. The exemption also applies to parking areas managed under Parkin, with limited exclusions.
Free public parking: Monday, June 15, 2026
Applies across Dubai, including areas managed by Parkin
Exemptions: Concord Tower parking and multi-storey parking facilities
Paid parking resumes: Tuesday, June 16, 2026
The announcement aligns with wider mobility measures implemented across the emirate to ease traffic flow during the public holiday period.
Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has also confirmed complementary transport updates, including revised operating schedules for metro, tram, and bus services.
Dubai Metro (Red and Green Lines): 5am – 12am (midnight) on Monday
Dubai Tram: 6am – 1am (next day)
Passengers advised to check schedules via the S’hail app
Route E100 (Al Ghubaiba – Abu Dhabi): suspended from June 13–15
Route E101 (Ibn Battuta – Abu Dhabi): available as alternative during suspension
The coordinated measures are part of Dubai’s holiday transport plan, designed to ensure smoother travel and reduced congestion during the Hijri New Year break.