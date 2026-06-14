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Ajman announces free parking for Hijri New Year holiday

Free parking, limited services in Ajman for Hijri New Year 1448 AH

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Free parking, limited services in Ajman for Hijri New Year 1448 AH
Free parking, limited services in Ajman for Hijri New Year 1448 AH

Ajman Municipality has confirmed temporary adjustments to public services in observance of the Hijri New Year 1448 AH, including closures of key service centres and a city-wide parking exemption.

All Customer Happiness Centres across Ajman will remain closed on June 15, with normal operations set to resume on June 16, 2026.

The closure aligns with the public holiday marking the start of the new Hijri year, ensuring staff and services observe the occasion.

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In a parallel decision aimed at easing mobility during the holiday, the municipality announced that paid public parking will be free of charge across Ajman on June, 15, 2026.

The move is expected to support smoother movement for residents and visitors, particularly during family gatherings and festive travel across the emirate.

The announcement also carried a seasonal message of goodwill, with the municipality extending greetings to the public on the arrival of the new Hijri year. It wished residents continued prosperity, blessings, and wellbeing as the Islamic calendar begins a new chapter.

The combined measures reflect Ajman’s standard holiday framework, balancing service adjustments with public convenience during key cultural and religious observances.

Related Topics:
UAEPublic parkingAjmanHijri New Year

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