Sharjah announces free public parking on Hijri New Year holiday

The Hijri New Year holiday marks the beginning of the Islamic year and is observed as a public holiday across the UAE.

The exemption will not apply to smart parking zones or paid parking areas that operate throughout the week and on official holidays. These locations are marked with blue signboards.

Sharjah: Public parking users in Sharjah will be exempt from parking fees on Monday, 15 June 2026, on the occasion of the Hijri New Year.

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