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Sharjah announces free public parking on Hijri New Year holiday

Motorists exempt from fees on Monday, with some paid zones excluded

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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mart parking zones and all-week paid areas remain chargeable.
mart parking zones and all-week paid areas remain chargeable.

Sharjah: Public parking users in Sharjah will be exempt from parking fees on Monday, 15 June 2026, on the occasion of the Hijri New Year.

The exemption will not apply to smart parking zones or paid parking areas that operate throughout the week and on official holidays. These locations are marked with blue signboards.

What’s Hijri New Year

The Hijri New Year holiday marks the beginning of the Islamic year and is observed as a public holiday across the UAE.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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