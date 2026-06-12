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Free parking, Darb toll exemption announced in Abu Dhabi during Hijri New Year holiday

Multi-storey parking, key toll gates to remain paid despite exemption

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Mawaqif fees, most Darb tolls waived for one-day holiday break
Mawaqif fees, most Darb tolls waived for one-day holiday break

Q Mobility has announced the timings and fees for Darb toll gates and Mawaqif parking services during the Hijri New Year holiday, with motorists set to benefit from free tolls and parking on Monday, June 15.

 The company said Darb toll charges at Sas Al Nakhl, Al Maqta, Rabdan and Al Saadiyat gates will be suspended throughout the holiday on Monday. Toll fees will resume on Tuesday, June 16, according to the regular schedule.

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 However, toll charges at Al Qurm and Ghantout gates will continue to operate as normal around the clock, with motorists charged AED4 per crossing.

 Free parking

Q Mobility also confirmed that public parking spaces across Abu Dhabi will be free on Monday, June 15.

The exemption applies to all standard public parking spaces in the emirate, while fees at multi-storey public parking buildings will continue to apply as usual throughout the holiday.

Regular parking charges will resume on Tuesday, June 16, according to the approved timings and tariffs.

The announcement forms part of efforts to support smooth traffic movement and make travel easier for residents and visitors during the holiday period.

Customer centres closed

 Q Mobility said its Customer Happiness Centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will be closed on Monday, June 15, in line with the holiday.

The centres will reopen on Tuesday, June 16, and resume normal working hours.

 Despite the holiday, the company confirmed that its digital services will remain available around the clock through its official platforms, including the Darb application, its website and the TAMM platform.

 Residents and motorists can continue to access services, complete transactions and manage their accounts online throughout the holiday period.

Related Topics:
UAE Public holidaysparking

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