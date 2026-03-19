Is parking free today in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ajman for Eid holidays?

Free parking and toll exemptions announced across UAE for Eid Al Fitr holidays
Motorists across the UAE can expect free public parking and waived toll charges during the Eid Al Fitr holiday period, authorities confirmed.
The festive period begins on Thursday, 19 March 2026, the final day of Ramadan, with Eid celebrations starting on Friday, 20 March 2026. Drivers are advised to follow official signage to avoid fines and ensure a smooth holiday experience.
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The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that all public parking spaces will be free from the first to the third day of Eid, while charges will continue to apply at multi-storey facilities. Regular parking tariffs resume on the fourth day of Eid.
Free public parking: March 20–22 (first three days of Eid)
Multi-storey parking: Charges continue to apply
Parkin: Parking solutions provider ParkinUAE also has confirmed that all public parking will be free from Thursday, March 19 to Sunday, March 22, except for multi-storey lots. Regular parking tariffs will resume on Monday, March 23.
Free public parking: March 19–22
Excludes multi-storey lots
Regular tariffs resume: March 23
Parkonic: Private operator Parkonic noted that parking conditions vary by location, with some sites continuing normal operations during public holidays. Motorists should review official signage or the Parkonic website to confirm applicable charges.
The Mawaqif system will offer free public parking from March 19 to 22, resuming paid parking on March 23. Truck parking fees at Musaffah M-18 will also be waived.
The Darb toll gates will be suspended throughout the holiday period, with regular tolls resuming on Monday, March 23.
Mawaqif system free parking: March 20–22
Truck parking fees at Musaffah M-18 waived: March 20–22
Darb toll gates: March 20–22
Paid parking and tolls resume: March 23
The Sharjah Municipality announced a parking fee exemption for the first three days of Eid, allowing residents and visitors to celebrate without worrying about charges. Smart parking lots and zones will continue to apply fees.
Free public parking: March 20–22
Smart parking lots/zones: Fees continue to apply
The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department confirmed that paid parking will be exempt from March 19 to 22, with regular operations resuming on March 23.
Motorists across the UAE are urged to follow blue informational signs and check official channels to avoid fines, especially at private or multi-storey parking locations.
Paid parking exemptions: March 20–22
Regular parking resumes: March 23
Municipal services and facilities: Adjusted working hours during Eid
Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, follow official signage, and check local parking rules, especially at private or multi-storey facilities, to enjoy a hassle-free Eid Al Fitr holiday. With free parking and waived tolls across much of the UAE, residents and visitors can focus on celebrations without worrying about parking fees.