UAE announces first day of Eid Al Fitr 2026

Eid Al Fitr has been declared following the lunar observation
Abu Dhabi: The UAE announced on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, that the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be observed on March 20, after the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted.
Earier this month, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation have announced that public holiday for federal government employees will be from Thursday, March 19, until Sunday, March 22. Official working hours will resume on Monday, March 23.
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