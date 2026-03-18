GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Eid Al Fitr: Abu Dhabi issues guidelines for celebration over the long weekend

Safety comes first, believe authorities

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Eid Al Fitr: Abu Dhabi issues guidelines for celebration over the long weekend
WAM

Celebrations and safety are the need of the hour, and Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority are at the front lines of making sure this is exactly what happens over the course of the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

To ensure this, they have issued certain guidelines:

  • Remain attentive and reduce speed in residential areas

  • Give right of way to emergency response vehicles

  • Drive responsibly and avoid stunts and reckless behaviour

  • Do not allow children to play or cross the street without supervision

  • Refrain from using or handling fireworks

  • These guidelines are part of a comprehensive proactive plan that includes boosting security and traffic patrols on main roads, key areas, public gathering places, shopping centres, and public parks.

Keep an eye on Gulf News for the latest developments around the region and news on what to do over the must-anticipated Eid break this year. There are a number of attractions offering few entries and there are many fun things to do with the family.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Crescent moon

UAE announces first day of Eid Al Fitr 2026

1m read
Al Salam Mosque in Dubai

UAE limits Eid Al Fitr prayers to mosques

1m read
UAE Moonsighting Committee to convene

UAE Moonsighting Committee to convene

1m read
Ramadan set for 30 days this year; Eid Al Fitr expected Friday

Ramadan crescent spotted over UAE skies ahead of Eid

1m read