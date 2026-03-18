Eid Al Fitr: Abu Dhabi issues guidelines for celebration over the long weekend

Safety comes first, believe authorities
Celebrations and safety are the need of the hour, and Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority are at the front lines of making sure this is exactly what happens over the course of the Eid Al Fitr holiday.
To ensure this, they have issued certain guidelines:
Remain attentive and reduce speed in residential areas
Give right of way to emergency response vehicles
Drive responsibly and avoid stunts and reckless behaviour
Do not allow children to play or cross the street without supervision
Refrain from using or handling fireworks
These guidelines are part of a comprehensive proactive plan that includes boosting security and traffic patrols on main roads, key areas, public gathering places, shopping centres, and public parks.
Keep an eye on Gulf News for the latest developments around the region and news on what to do over the must-anticipated Eid break this year. There are a number of attractions offering few entries and there are many fun things to do with the family.