Eid Al Fitr: Abu Dhabi issues guidelines for celebration over the long weekend

Celebrations and safety are the need of the hour, and Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority are at the front lines of making sure this is exactly what happens over the course of the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

Keep an eye on Gulf News for the latest developments around the region and news on what to do over the must-anticipated Eid break this year. There are a number of attractions offering few entries and there are many fun things to do with the family.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.