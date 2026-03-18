Eid Al Fitr 2026 in UAE: Shawwal crescent moon sighting across the world

How Shawwal crescent moon sighting and announcements are made worldwide
Highlights
Dubai mosques will begin reciting Dua Al Qunoot during Fajr and Maghrib prayers starting Wednesday, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) announced, citing the Prophetic tradition observed during times of hardship.
The department said the move comes as part of its efforts to organise mosque affairs and revive religious practices associated with exceptional circumstances.
It also called on members of the community to engage with the practice through prayer and supplication, asking God to continue to bless the UAE with safety, security and stability, and to reward the country’s leadership.
Dua Al Qunoot is a well-known supplication recited during Islamic prayers, in which worshippers seek God’s guidance, protection and mercy. It is part of established Islamic prayer traditions and is recited collectively in mosques under certain circumstances.
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The Islamic Crescent Observation Project, affiliated with the International Astronomy Center, has created a dedicated WhatsApp group for crescent observers in Europe. The aim of this group is to facilitate faster and more effective communication among observers across Europe and to obtain direct, real-time updates on crescent sightings.
The UAE has announced Eid Al Fitr prayer timings across the seven emirates
Abu Dhabi: 6:20 am
Dubai: 6:18 am
Sharjah & Ajman: 6:16 am
Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah: 6:12 am
Fujairah: 6:10 am
* Time difference between UAE emirates: Abu Dhabi:+4 minutes; Ras Al Khaimah:-4 minutes; Fujairah: -6 minutes
Officials said preparations are under way to ensure the holiday is marked safely and without disruption across the country.
The UAE Council for Fatwa has clarified that both Eid and Friday prayers should be performed if they fall on the same day, stating that each prayer should be observed at its prescribed time in line with established religious practice.
In a ruling issued in response to public inquiries, the council said the majority scholarly opinion, and the position adopted in its official guidance, is that Eid prayer does not replace the obligation to attend Friday congregational prayer.
The council cited Quranic verses and prophetic traditions supporting the obligation of Friday prayer, noting that it remains one of the most important compulsory acts in Islam and cannot be waived by performing a prayer of a lesser obligation status.
It added that historical accounts show the Prophet Mohammed performed both prayers when they coincided, without omitting Friday prayer after observing Eid.
The council also noted that while some scholars have permitted those who attended Eid prayer to instead perform the Dhuhr prayer at home, those who follow this view are not considered at fault.
The council also noted that while some scholars have permitted those who attended Eid prayer to instead perform the Dhuhr prayer at home, those who follow this view are not considered at fault.
However, it said attending Friday prayer remains preferable to avoid scholarly disagreement and uphold the original obligation.
In line with measures adopted by the United Arab Emirates to ensure the safety of its citizens and residents, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments & Zakat has confirmed that Eid Al Fitr prayers will not be held in open grounds or outdoor spaces this year and will instead be limited to mosques across the country.
This decision is being implemented in coordination with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah.
The Authority urged all worshippers to adhere to the guidelines and to arrive early to perform the Eid prayer in mosques to ensure their safety.
The UAE Moonsighting Committee will meet on Wednesday after Maghreb prayer to sight the Shawwal crescent, marking the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid Al Fitr.
The announcement was made by the UAE Council for Fatwa. Senior religious scholars, astronomers and officials will gather to review observational reports submitted from across the country.
The Council has also called on the public to sight the crescent moon marking the beginning of Shawwal 1447 AH on Wednesday evening, 18 March, corresponding to the 29th day of Ramadan.
On 12 March, the Australian Fatwa Council confirmed that Ramadan 1447 AH will conclude on Thursday, March 19, making Friday, March 20 the first day of Eid Al Fitr and the start of Shawwal 1447 AH.
The announcement follows careful consultation with local and international moon observatories. Authorities considered calculations of the new moon’s appearance, moonset, and visibility in Australia and surrounding regions — a method recognised by many prominent global scholarly councils.
A crescent moon marking the final days of Ramadan was sighted in the UAE skies early on Tuesday.
Tamim Al Tamimi, a member of the Emirates Astronomical Society, photographed the Ramadan crescent at dawn on the 28th day of the holy month (1447 AH), capturing the image at about 6am above the UAE skyline.
Ramadan is expected to last the full 30 days this year, with Eid Al Fitr likely to fall on Friday, March 20, according to astronomical calculations in the UAE.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the board of directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, said the moon will not be visible in the sky on Wednesday, March 18, making it unlikely that the new month will begin the following day.
According to Emarat Al Youm, Al Jarwan said that the crescent marking the start of Shawwal is set to be born at 5:23am UAE time on Thursday, March 19.
He added that the moon is expected to remain above the horizon for around 29 minutes after sunset that evening, which could allow for a sighting if weather and visibility conditions are favourable.