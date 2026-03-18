Eid Al Fitr 2026 in UAE: Shawwal crescent moon sighting across the world

The UAE Council for Fatwa has clarified that both Eid and Friday prayers should be performed if they fall on the same day, stating that each prayer should be observed at its prescribed time in line with established religious practice.

In a ruling issued in response to public inquiries, the council said the majority scholarly opinion, and the position adopted in its official guidance, is that Eid prayer does not replace the obligation to attend Friday congregational prayer.

The council cited Quranic verses and prophetic traditions supporting the obligation of Friday prayer, noting that it remains one of the most important compulsory acts in Islam and cannot be waived by performing a prayer of a lesser obligation status.

It added that historical accounts show the Prophet Mohammed performed both prayers when they coincided, without omitting Friday prayer after observing Eid.

The council also noted that while some scholars have permitted those who attended Eid prayer to instead perform the Dhuhr prayer at home, those who follow this view are not considered at fault.

The council also noted that while some scholars have permitted those who attended Eid prayer to instead perform the Dhuhr prayer at home, those who follow this view are not considered at fault.

However, it said attending Friday prayer remains preferable to avoid scholarly disagreement and uphold the original obligation.