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Dubai mosques to begin Dua Al Qunoot during Fajr and Maghrib prayers

Dua Al Qunoot to be recited in Dubai mosques during daily prayers

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Dua Al Qunoot is a well-known supplication recited during Islamic prayers.
Dua Al Qunoot is a well-known supplication recited during Islamic prayers.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai mosques will begin reciting Dua Al Qunoot during Fajr and Maghrib prayers starting Wednesday, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) announced, citing the Prophetic tradition observed during times of hardship.

The department said the move comes as part of its efforts to organise mosque affairs and revive religious practices associated with exceptional circumstances.

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It also called on members of the community to engage with the practice through prayer and supplication, asking God to continue to bless the UAE with safety, security and stability, and to reward the country’s leadership.

Dua Al Qunoot is a well-known supplication recited during Islamic prayers, in which worshippers seek God’s guidance, protection and mercy. It is part of established Islamic prayer traditions and is recited collectively in mosques under certain circumstances.

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