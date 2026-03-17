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Watch: Crescent moon marking end of Ramadan spotted over UAE skies ahead of Eid Al Fitr

Ramadan expected to last 30 days, with Eid Al Fitr likely on Friday

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Ramadan set for 30 days this year; Eid Al Fitr expected Friday
Ramadan set for 30 days this year; Eid Al Fitr expected Friday

Abu Dhabi: A crescent moon marking the final days of Ramadan was sighted in the UAE skies early on Tuesday.

Tamim Al Tamimi, a member of the Emirates Astronomical Society, photographed the Ramadan crescent at dawn on the 28th day of the holy month (1447 AH), capturing the image at about 6am above the UAE skyline.

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According to astronomical calculations in the UAE, Ramadan is expected to complete the full 30 days this year, with Eid Al Fitr likely to fall on Friday, March 20, marking the first day of Shawwal.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, said the moon is not expected to be visible on Wednesday, March 18, making it unlikely that the new lunar month will begin the following day, based on current astronomical forecasts.

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