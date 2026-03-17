Here’s where to eat, brunch, and have fun this Eid Al Fitr
Eid in the UAE is never just about the celebration. It’s about the table. The long, laughter-filled lunches, the delicious desserts, the 'just one more plate' moments that stretch into the afternoon. This year, restaurants across Dubai and Abu Dhabi are leaning into that spirit with generous buffets, shareable feasts, and curated menus that bring people together.
Here’s where to eat, brunch, and have fun this Eid Al Fitr.
If your idea of Eid involves a buzzing room, good music, and an endless spread, Mama Restaurant delivers. The Eid Al-Fitr Buffet Brunch is designed as a full-on celebration, with international favourites alongside Arabic classics, a live grill station, and indulgent desserts, don’t miss the Mama Kunafa.
A live DJ spinning Arabic beats keeps the energy high. So, if you and your friends want a festive, upbeat afternoon, you know where to go.
Details
Date: 21 March 2026
Time: 12:30pm – 4pm
Price: Dh199 (Soft Package) | Dh 299 (House Package)
Few places capture the scale of Eid quite like the Asateer Tent. Set against a backdrop of tradition and grandeur, this buffet-style family lunch blends heritage with hospitality, offering a vibrant spread and live entertainment for all ages.
It’s the kind of setting where generations gather.
Details
Date: 20 – 21 March 2026
Time: From 12pm onwards
Price: Dh300 per person (includes soft drinks and juices)
Location: Atlantis, The Palm
For something more laid-back, Uptown Social keeps things simple with a three-course set menu that’s ideal for easy conversations and unhurried dining. It’s the kind of place where you can settle in, catch up properly, and still feel festive without the crowd.
Details
Date: 19 – 21 March 2026
Price: Dh99 per person (3-course set menu)
Location: Ground Floor, The Atrium, Uptown Tower
Eid is about sharing, and FALCONE promises that. Led by world-ranked pizza chef Roberta De Sario, the menu is built for passing plates and long, communal meals.
Start with antipasti like garlic knots, Calabrian prawns, or Nonna’s meatballs, then move on to standout dishes like lobster spaghetti. The neo-Neapolitan pizzas, such as salami or pesto-topped creations, are a must, while heartier plates like chicken parm make for perfect centrepieces.
Details
Location: Galleria Mall, Ground Floor, Al Barsha, Dubai
Time: Daily, 12pm – 12am
Offer: À la carte menu, dishes starting from Dh 70
Extras: Weekend/public holiday breakfast (10am – 1pm), kids’ menu available
If you’re looking to turn Eid into a mini getaway, InterContinental Abu Dhabi offers more than just a meal. We're talking about private beach access, marina strolls, spa time, and a calm, sunlit setting that invites you to slow down.
Designed for families, this package combines a one-night stay with all-inclusive dining and beach club access.
Details
Price: Dh950 per night (UAE residents)
Includes: Stay for two adults and two children (under 12 stay and dine free), all-inclusive dining, Bayshore Beach Club access
For a classic Eid brunch with a Levantine touch, Byblos Sur Mer offers generous Lebanese flavours in a lively waterfront setting. Expect a warm, celebratory atmosphere, live entertainment, and sweeping sea views that elevate the entire experience.
Details
When: First and second days of Eid Al Fitr
Experience: Lebanese brunch with soft beverages and live entertainment
Location: InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Dessert munchers, this one's for you. Created by award-winning pastry chef Carmen Rueda, this limited-time four-course experience blends nostalgia with technical artistry.
The menu moves from honey jelly with rice milk snow to goat and date milk ice cream, ending on a delicate milk and rice millefeuille. Whew, how good does that sound?
Details
Price: Dh95 (optional drink pairing “Luban” at Dh40)
Offer: Four-course dessert journey, available throughout the day à la carte