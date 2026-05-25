Detail Empire launches Dubai's first premium car care ecosystem

Ecosystem unites pro-grade products, tools and training for enthusiasts
The UAE's automotive industry is marking a new milestone with the official launch of Detail Empire, a top-notch car care ecosystem that aims to revolutionise the automobile detailing, protection, and customisation services in Dubai. The introduction is a major milestone in the development of a seamless luxury car care service for the local market's expanding audience of car enthusiasts and luxury vehicle owners.
The new ecosystem combines high-performance car care products, Ultraguard advanced Paint Protection Film solutions, professional tools, ceramic coatings, window films, garage lighting, and floor systems into one system for personal car enthusiasts and professional car detailing businesses throughout the UAE.
With over 39+ years of industry expertise from its founding roots, Detail Empire is now setting a benchmark in the UAE in the field of vehicle detailing, one of the most demanding environments in the world. The extreme heat, sand, and ultraviolet radiation environment in the UAE & GCC region demands solutions that are tailored to the region, and the company's selection of products does just that.
"Our vision won't lie in just selling products. Detail Empire is creating a full-service environment that allows car owners and detailers to achieve showroom-quality marks every time, all the way from basic beginner to professional level, from simple to complex equipment trusted by the experts in the trade. Detail Empire has got everything required for uncompromising automotive care in Dubai and beyond," says a spokesperson.
This all-encompassing solution is particularly relevant to the luxury car market in Dubai, which is dominated by high-performance sports cars, Rolls Royce, and BMW. This all-in-one package is especially applicable in the realm of luxurious cars and luxury car rentals in Dubai, where drivers are looking for long-term coverage and style. Whether you're a DIY enthusiast or a professional detailing service provider, we can help you meet the demands of a growing business and ensure that you have the right products to back you up.
In addition, Detail Empire has made significant presence by engaging with key regional events like Automechanika Dubai, where it demonstrated its growing portfolio to the GCC automotive sector. The Detailing Mafia, a network of 255+ studios across India, and have now set up Car Detailing Franchise opportunities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al-Khaimah, and the rest of the UAE and GCC countries.
The launch is timely, coinciding with the UAE's high demand for advanced vehicle protection and detail services, with the rise of luxury car ownership and the awareness of proper maintenance in the UAE's challenging climate.
Every product on the platform comes from top brands throughout the world and is carefully tested for its performance in the Middle Eastern environment. The company is committed to transparency, customer satisfaction, and professional validation and already has thousands of happy customers in the UAE network. Detail Empire offers a comprehensive range of product details, guides, and enables secure online purchase with delivery across the UAE, providing an all-round car ecosystem for car enthusiasts and businesses.
With this release, Detail Empire is pioneering to become a leader in the car care industry, paving the way for a new, higher standard for quality, convenience, and performance in the premium car care market in the region.
For more information, go to the Detail Empire official website.