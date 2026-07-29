Dubai: In one year, Dubai alone added more than 330,000 residents, taking its population to 4.58 million. This growth is driving the development of new residential communities, commercial districts and leisure destinations, changing how people move between their homes, workplaces and daily activities. While major transport infrastructure in the UAE continues to develop, these fixed networks cannot immediately reach every new community or serve every trip, which is why flexible mobility has become an increasingly important part of the country’s transport mix.