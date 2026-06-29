Pre-booked shared service reached a record 18,000 passengers in October 2025
Dubai: More than 193,000 passengers have used Dubai's app-based shared minibus service since its launch, reflecting growing demand for flexible, technology-driven transport options across the emirate, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.
The pre-booked service, which allows passengers travelling in the same direction to share a ride booked through smart applications, forms part of the RTA's strategy to expand sustainable public transport and support Dubai's vision of becoming a global leader in smart mobility.
The service recorded its strongest monthly performance in October 2025, when it carried more than 18,000 passengers, highlighting rising demand for convenient transport links between residential communities, business districts and other key destinations.
Operating through an on-demand model, the service enables users to book journeys via mobile applications while dynamic routing adjusts trips according to passenger demand. The RTA said the approach improves operational efficiency, enhances the customer experience and encourages greater use of public transport over private vehicles.
The authority added that the shared smart buses also support Dubai's sustainability objectives by improving vehicle utilisation, reducing traffic congestion and cutting carbon emissions. The service also provides first- and last-mile connectivity, strengthening links between residential and commercial areas and the wider public transport network.
The service currently operates across several key areas of Dubai, with further expansion under study in response to growing demand. Three approved operating platforms now provide the service, offering passengers more choice while promoting innovation and raising service standards in line with international best practices in smart mobility.