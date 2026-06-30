Smart transport network adds new areas while improving access and cutting waiting times
Sharjah: Sharjah has expanded its Bus on Demand service, widening coverage to more residential and educational districts as the emirate steps up efforts to build a smarter and more flexible public transport network.
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) said the service, launched in June 2025, allows passengers to book shared bus trips through a mobile application, with vehicles picking them up from the nearest designated location and providing real-time journey tracking and estimated arrival times.
The authority said the expansion supports its smart public transport strategy while contributing to the UAE's Year of the Family objectives by providing safe, convenient and time-efficient transport options that enhance quality of life.
Since its launch, the service has completed 2,664 trips, serving 2,758 passengers by the end of March 2026. User numbers increased by 24 per cent during the first quarter of this year, reflecting growing demand and confidence in the service as a daily transport option.
The latest expansion adds University City, Al Juraina and Al Nouf to the network, alongside the existing coverage of Muweilah Commercial and Aljada, improving connectivity between residential communities, educational hubs and key destinations across the emirate.
Passengers can book journeys through the Bus on Demand Sharjah app, which uses operational data and smart routing technology to calculate routes and arrival times while continuously optimising the service.
A flat fare of Dh8 applies per trip, while accompanying passengers receive a 25 per cent discount, encouraging greater use of public transport.
Yousif Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, said the expansion reflects the authority's commitment to developing a smart and sustainable public transport system that offers flexible mobility solutions, supports family stability and improves residents' quality of life.
Abdulaziz Mohammed Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Transport Affairs at the authority, said the service also helps bridge gaps in areas not served by conventional bus routes while making it easier for passengers to connect with the wider public transport network.